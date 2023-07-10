Parineeti Chopra Enters Entrepreneurship with Clensta Stake Acquisition

Internationally acclaimed actor, Parineeti Chopra, made headlines with her recent strategic investment in Clensta, a health & personal care brand known for its innovative and sustainable product range. This move positions Chopra not just as an investor, but also as the public brand ambassador for Clensta, marking her official foray into entrepreneurship.

As a socially conscious brand, Clensta's objective is to enhance consumer wellness through clean, effective, and eco-friendly solutions that minimize carbon footprints. Their diverse range of products, spanning wellness, hair care, skincare, eye care, lip care, and body care, are scientifically designed with environmental formulations. This innovative product line has been developed utilizing proprietary technologies like STAR (Safe Transdermal Absorption of the Reactive Ingredients Technology) and CRAN (Complete Release of Active Nutrients) at IIT Delhi.

Parineeti Chopra, known for her distinctive and acclaimed acting career, shares a personal connection with Clensta. She come across the brand through the conditioner shampoo and Eggstreme , which she found to be impressive. Further exploration led to an appreciation of the brand's environmental consciousness, ethical ethos, and sustainable product range, convincing her to invest.

Parineeti's investment, however, goes beyond financial commitment. As she said, "This association gives me a great opportunity to contribute towards shaping a brand that remains significant for the foreseeable future of its focus on product and its unique ethos to create ethically and consciously." Her contribution to the Clensta team is celebrated by Puneet Gupta, the Founder of Clensta, who asserts her passion for a better world aligns perfectly with their brand ethos.

Clensta's exponential growth has attracted numerous equity and debt investors, including TradeCred, Royal family from UAE, Keiretsu, LetsVenture, Ex-Im Bank of India, Mumbai Angels and O2 VC Fund. In addition, prestigious institutions like IIT Delhi, Caspian Impact, and US-AID have collaborated with Clensta.

In an increasingly digital world, the brand has secured its space on several online marketplaces including Nykaa, Amazon, and Flipkart. With over 5000 touchpoints across India, Clensta has plans for an aggressive expansion into 50+ cities.

With Parineeti Chopra's strategic investment, and her influential status as brand ambassador, it appears Clensta is well on its way to reshape the narrative of personal care in India, and potentially, globally. It's a story of innovation meets consciousness, and it will be fascinating to watch how this synergy unfolds in the future.