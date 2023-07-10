Jawan Prevues: King Khan is Back in Double Role with Atlee's Thriller

The wait is over. The anticipation has reached its climax, and now, finally, the prevue for Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited action thriller 'Jawan' has been unveiled. Directed by the South Indian virtuoso Atlee, the movie sees the return of Bollywood's 'King Khan' to the silver screen after a hiatus.

Fans across the globe have been eagerly waiting to see SRK back in action, and this film, co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, with a special appearance by Deepika Padukone, seems to be worth the wait. The movie, which features SRK in a double role, is set to hit theaters on September 7.

SRK is back, and how! The 'Jawan' prevue showcases Khan in his fiercest avatar yet, putting up a breathtaking display of action. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi also light up the screen with their powerful presence. The prevue teases SRK's intriguing character arc, with his multiple personas questioning his identity as a baby, as a part of the military, and then an all-bandaged man akin to the motion posters.

Moreover, SRK's bald look in the film is turning heads and setting social media abuzz. Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani all shine in their power-packed scenes.

The excitement for 'Jawan' is not confined to fans. High-profile names in the Indian cinema industry have also shown their admiration and anticipation for the movie. Filmmaker Karan Johar shared his thoughts on Instagram, writing, “BHAI!!!!! This is going to be a juggernaut of a blockbuster! And @atlee47 you have done it again! Wowww, can't wait!!! @imsrk.”

Fans of SRK have been particularly enthusiastic about two intriguing looks of Khan from the movie – one of his face half-covered with a grey mask and another with him bandaged from head to toe. As one fan aptly put it, "these two looks are gonna create a rampage in theaters."

In the realm of Indian cinema, 'Jawan' represents more than a movie. It is a symbol of the return of Bollywood's beloved 'King Khan'. Known for his diverse roles and charismatic screen presence, SRK's return is an event that millions of fans have been eagerly awaiting. And if the prevue of 'Jawan' is any indication, this wait seems to have been worthwhile. The film promises to be a rollercoaster ride of thrilling action, intriguing storytelling, and power-packed performances, making it a must-watch for all movie aficionados.

As SRK gets ready to rule the silver screen once again, the excitement amongst fans is palpable. With the prevue already making waves, 'Jawan' is poised to be a massive hit. We await with bated breath for September 7 when 'Jawan' storms the theaters. Till then, let's keep replaying the prevue and bask in the anticipation.