Startup news and updates: daily roundup (July 14, 2023)

AayushBharat raises seed round

AI platform AayushBharat has raised undisclosed seed funding from JITO JIIF and other angel investors. It will use the funds to grow, introduce new features, launch a new range of products, and introduce a new subscription model.

﻿Aayush Bharat﻿, which operates a website that helps patients with chronic illnesses connect with Ayurvedic doctors, said it will also use the funds to accelerate the development and expansion of its wellness property, AayushRetreat.

AngelOne appoints ex-Apple, Infosys exec as CXO

Brokerage company AngelOne has appointed Deepak Chandani, a product and engineering veteran with over 25 years of experience, as its new chief data office, the company said in a press release.

Chandani will oversee AngelOne's data and analytics strategy and its AI/ML initiatives.

In the past, he has worked with top-tier companies such as Apple Inc, Infosys, AppDirect, Teradata, UBS, British Petroleum, etc.

Myntra to onboard 200 D2C fashion and lifestyle brands

Ecommerce platform ﻿Myntra﻿ will onboard 200 digital-first, made-in-India D2C brands across the fashion, footwear, and home and accessories sections over the next four months.

Under its "Myntra Rising STARS" programme, the company aims to help smaller D2C gain visibility—on and off the app—and grow.

Brands that apply to Myntra's programme will be shortlisted on the basis of size, social media following, and uniqueness, the company said.

The 200 D2C brands will also get access to Myntra's services, including dedicated fee-based strategic account management consultation, insights, business tools such as M-Express, working capital support, access to a dedicated Rising STARS store on the app, access to Myntra's celebrity and influencer assets, Myntra Studio, a content distribution platform, etc.

Rare Rabbit, BlissClub, Fablestreet, Neemans, Suta, The Souled Store, and Bewakoof are some of the brands that will be featured on the platform.

Google Play Games beta on PC launched in India

Google Play has launched the beta version of Games on PC in India to enable players to play games across platforms seamlessly. Players can access these mobile games across their phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and personal computers, Google Play said.

The beta version will also be launched in 60 new regions.

The beta was first rolled last year in limited geographies to test the waters. Based on customer feedback, Google Play said it has added several new features, such as keyboard remapping, and lowered the minimum spec required to operate Google Play Games.

BookWater names Nambi Narayanan as advisor, brand ambassador

IoT-powered water quality delivery startup ﻿BookWater﻿ said it has onboarded ex-ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan as its advisor and brand ambassador.

"With BookWater, drinking clean water is no longer rocket science. BookWater, with its connected can technology, is solving fundamental problems concerning drinking water. I'm happy to be associated with a brand with such noble intent and purpose," said Narayanan, commenting on his association with the startup.

BookWater was founded in 2020 by Bharath Govindaraghavan to facilitate access to high-quality and safe drinking water in the form of smart, connected cans delivered to people's doorsteps. These cans are upcycled into t-shirts after 30 uses.

BookWater is currently available in select areas in Chennai.

