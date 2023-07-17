Startup news and updates: daily roundup (July 17, 2023)

Funding

Nexus-backed Tooljet raises funds

Open-source low-code platform ToolJet has secured an investment from M12, Microsoft's venture fund, and GitHub through the M12 GitHub Fund to fuel growth.

With around 20,000 GitHub stars and 350 contributors, ToolJet has gained popularity among developers, serving as the go-to solution for numerous teams in Fortune 500 companies, scale-ups, and startups worldwide.

Leveraging open-source technology, ToolJet allows customers to seamlessly enhance the platform's capabilities by integrating JavaScript-based plugins, opening doors to endless customisation and extensibility. ToolJet CEO Navaneeth Padanna Kalathil expressed excitement about Microsoft and GitHub's involvement, emphasising the shared vision to democratise software development.

Founded in April 2021, ToolJet earlier raised $6.1 million from Nexus Venture Partners, Ratio Ventures, Better Capital, January Capital, and other notable investors.

Other news

IRDAI appoints Cholamandalam MS Insurance as lead insurer for West Bengal

Cholamandalam MS Insurance, a general insurance company in India, has been designated as the lead insurer for the state of West Bengal by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to increase insurance awareness and penetration across the state.

Chola MS Insurance will focus on key areas, including health protection, coverage against natural calamities, boosting local employment opportunities, and safeguarding MSMEs through comprehensive insurance offerings. The company has devised a range of initiatives, such as awareness programmes, outreach efforts, strengthening the distribution network, and ensuring efficient claim settlement processes to ensure the benefits of insurance reach the people effectively.

"The opening of this state headquarters is a momentous occasion for our company, underscoring our dedication and commitment towards achieving the vision of insurance for all and to become the most trusted and preferred insurance provider in this region," said V Suryanarayanan, Managing Director, Cholamandalam MS Insurance. "This initiative also serves as a vehicle to promote insurance literacy as an essential life skill.”

Chola MS Insurance achieved 30% growth in Q1 FY24, surpassing the industry's growth rate of 16.5%. Furthermore, the fiscal year 2023 concluded with a gross written premium (GWP) of Rs 6,200 crore, showcasing an upward growth of 27.6%. The company holds a market share of 5.3% in the motor line business and 4.9% in personal accident coverage, as well as achieved a growth of 33% in the fire line of business.

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages renews the MoU with Telangana govt

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) has renewed its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana. The agreement aims to upskill an additional 10,000 college students by 2023-24. Previously, HCCB and the Telangana government jointly trained 10,196 students in the state during the first year of their partnership in 2022.

The extension of this initiative was announced in the presence of Ch Malla Reddy, Minister for Labour and Employment, Factories, Skill Development, Govt of Telangana; Dr Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries and& Commerce, IT, E&C; Shrikant Sinha, CEO, Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK); Himanshu Priyadarshi, Chief Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Officer, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, and Chitra Gupta, Head of HR–Supply Chain, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages.

The "Campus to Corporate" programme aims to make college students industry-ready by upskilling them. TASK plays a pivotal role in creating student batches, identifying suitable locations for physical classroom sessions, and scheduling the training calendar. HCCB, on the other hand, takes charge of developing content, identifying trainers, conducting the Train the Trainers programme (TTT) to build a pool of expert trainers, and facilitating both virtual and physical classroom sessions.

Cement Manufacturers’ Association elects President and Vice President

The Cement Manufacturers’ Association (CMA), the apex body of India’s large cement manufacturers, unanimously elected Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director of Shree Cement Limited, as the President of CMA and Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement Limited, as the Vice President of CMA at its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on July 14.

Akhoury takes over from K C Jhanwar, Managing Director of UltraTech Cement Limited. Members unanimously endorsed the election of President and Vice President of CMA expressing full confidence in the newly elected leadership team.

CMA is the apex body of large cement plants in India, representing almost 80% of the total installed cement capacity in India.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)