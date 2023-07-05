Startup news and updates: daily roundup (July 5, 2023)

Funding

Denim wear brand Freakins raises $4M from Matrix Partners India and Blume Ventures

Freakins, a denim fashion brand targeting Gen Z women in India, has raised $4 million in a seed funding round led by Matrix Partners India and Blume Ventures. The company plans to use the funds to expand its omnichannel presence, strengthen operations, and increase its visibility among consumers.

The seed round saw participation from over 30 angel investors such as Revant Bhate, Navin Agarwal, Chakradhar Gade, Utkrishta Kumar, Asish Mohapatra, as well as influencers Aayush Wadhwa, Tarini Shah, and Agastya Shah.

Founded by Puneet Sehgal and Shaan Shah, along with partner Sachin Shah, the brand offers a range of over 1,500 styles of denim clothes, catering to diverse body types, preferences, and occasions.

ZuPay’s edtech sister company ZuAI raises 4 Cr

Bengaluru-based GenAI startup ZuAI has raised Rs 4 crore in seed funding led by Prime Venture Partners. The funding will help ZuAI provide personalised and effective learning experiences to students in India.

ZuAI was founded by Anubhav Mishra and Arpit Jain, who discovered the potential of Generative AI while building ZuPay. The recently-launched ZuA is used by more than 4,500 students a day, with the highest usage observed among students in grades 7 to 10.

The company plans to introduce more advanced tools in the future, allowing learners to generate a study lecture on any topic within five minutes. It will also offer adaptive test series to track learners' progress in specific topics.

Bhumi Pednekar invests in Chrome Asia Hospitality's first boutique hotel in Goa

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar has partnered with Mumbai-based Chrome Asia Hospitality to invest in its first boutique hotel in Goa. The group has developed 100,000 square feet of hospitality space in India and launched five new restaurants in Mumbai under the Chrome Hospitality brand.

With the new venture called KAIA, Chrome Asia Hospitality is entering the hotel space. KAIA by Chrome is designed for travelers seeking relaxation and embraces the concept of slow living. Bhumi Pednekar's investment in KAIA investment aims to create a haven that combines luxury, comfort, warmth, and cultural immersion.

Chrome Asia Hospitality, launched in 2019 by Nikita Shahri, Dhaval Udeshi, and Pawan Shahri, is a full-scale hospitality company focused on creating experience-driven restaurants across India. The group owns, manages, and consults for restaurants, bars, and boutique hotels in the country.

Others

SiMa.ai unveils machine learning system on a chip (MLSoC) platform for OEMs and system integrators

Machine learning company SiMa.ai has launched its partner programme with key vendors in the ML edge marketplace to accelerate AI innovation at the edge and expand its solutions in priority verticals.

The programme will provide access to SiMa's Machine Learning System on a Chip (MLSoC) platform for OEMs, ODMs, Sensor vendors, System Integrators (SIs), Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), and AI/ML tools vendors to develop solutions that facilitate customer ML adoption.

SiMa.ai aims to enable AI and computer vision deployment on a massive scale and has built the necessary hardware and software platform. The partner ecosystem includes various solutions and uses cases to embed intelligence in the edge market.

SiMa.ai is a machine learning company focused on delivering a software-centric, purpose-built MLSoC platform. Its technology allows customers to address computer vision problems with ease and achieve high-performance ML deployment at the embedded edge.

(The copy will be updated throughout the day with the latest news.)