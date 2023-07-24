Twitter gets a new logo as Elon Musk's quest for X super app takes flight

Twitter bids farewell to its iconic blue bird logo and rebrands it with an "X" logo. Soon, Twitter will display a new “minimalist art deco” X and switch to a new domain, x.com, Elon Musk said in a tweet.

"It’s an exceptionally rare thing—in life or in business—that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go even further, transforming the global town square," tweeted Linda Yaccarino, who was recently brought in from NBCUniversal to lead the social media company.

"There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well… everything," Linda added.

X is here! Let’s do this. pic.twitter.com/1VqEPlLchj — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 24, 2023

Also Read Instagram Threads app may be a sneaky copy but not a Twitter dumpster fire

The move comes as a part of Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of Twitter as the Tesla and SpaceX boss plans to rebrand the social network. He also updated the profile picture with the new logo.

Musk had earlier admitted that "Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app," and it "accelerates X by 3 to 5 years."

Everything apps, or "super apps" as they're commonly known, are single applications that provide multiple functionalities such as digital payments, social media, and booking cabs and movie tickets.

While addressing Twitter employees a year ago, Musk reportedly said, "You basically live on WeChat in China. If we can recreate that with Twitter, we’ll be a great success," according to The Verge.

On April 13, Twitter announced its partnership with eToto, an Israel-headquartered stock trading platform, to let users trade stock on the social media website. A week later, Twitter's business users were informed that the company shall be called X Corp.

The new logo—a white X on a black background—was submitted by Twitter user Sawyer Merritt after Elon had appealed to his followers for suggestions. The company badges next to the usernames of Twitter employees also display the new logo.

As of now, twitter.com still leads to Twitter while x.com redirects to Twitter.