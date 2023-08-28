Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

FM Sitharaman: 28% tax on online gaming, casinos will boost revenues

Sitharaman said online gaming companies supplying actionable claims and some horse race clubs paying 18% on platform fee/commission are disputing the 28% levy on actionable claims in the form of betting and gambling before various legal fora.

Press Trust of India7936 Stories
FM Sitharaman: 28% tax on online gaming, casinos will boost revenues

Tuesday August 08, 2023,

2 min Read

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the 28% GST on the full face value of supplies in casinos, race courses, and online gaming will result in higher revenues.

The online gaming segment grew by 28% in 2021 to reach $1.9 billion, as per NITI Aayog estimates referred to in the Draft National Policy for Growth of Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comic & Extended Reality sector in India prepared by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman said casinos are currently paying 28% GST on Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR).

Online gaming industry supplying actionable claims, and some horse race clubs are currently paying GST at the rate of 18% on platform fees/commission ranging from 5 to 20% of the full face value, while some horse race clubs are paying 28% on the full face value.

Sitharaman said online gaming companies supplying actionable claims and some horse race clubs paying 18% on platform fee/commission are disputing the 28% levy on actionable claims in the form of betting and gambling before various legal fora.

"It is anticipated that the levy of 28% on full face value, as recommended in the 50th GST Council meeting, will result in an increase of revenue from current levels," Sitharaman added.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5