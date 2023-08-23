Apple Warns: Never Sleep Next to Charging iPhones - Learn Why!

In a recent development, tech giant Apple has issued an urgent warning to users regarding the dangers of sleeping alongside their iPhones while they're charging.

In Apple's most recent user guide update available online, the company warns users about the dangers of sleeping next to their phones, particularly when they're plugged in. They specifically caution against this prevalent practice and emphasise the importance of not having the device close when it's connected to electricity. The guidance mentions, "Don’t sleep on a device, power adapter, or wireless charger, or place them under a blanket, pillow, or your body, when it’s connected to a power source."

Apple's emphasis on this particular safety concern derives from the natural process that iPhones, like many electronic devices, generate heat during charging. This warmth, when trapped in confined spaces like under blankets or pillows, might not dissipate effectively. As a result, there's a heightened risk of potential burns to users or, in extreme situations, even starting fires. Given these risks, placing a charging iPhone beneath a pillow is now recognized as one of the riskiest behaviors a smartphone user can adopt.

Furthermore, Apple's advisory is explicit about the best practices when charging an iPhone. It recommends charging the device in well-ventilated environments, ensuring effective heat dissipation. Users are also urged to charge their devices on flat surfaces such as tables, steering clear of soft surfaces like blankets, pillows, or even their own bodies.

Apple further cautions against using damaged cables or chargers and advises against charging when moisture is present, as these can pose additional risks.

The release of this advisory doesn't come in isolation. There have been multiple studies in the past which have discussed the possible risks of sleeping close to mobile phones. Many of these studies highlight potential negative impacts on users' health and well-being due to the close proximity of the devices.

While smartphones have become integral to our daily routines, safety should always be paramount. Apple's warning serves as a clear reminder that as technology continues to evolve, users need to be aware of the best practices to ensure their own safety and the longevity of their devices.