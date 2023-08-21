Menu
News

Delhivery launches digital shipping platform for micro and small enterprises

Delhivery One strives to enable small businesses to seamlessly ship to more than 220 countries, leveraging the company's partnership with FedEx.

Trisha Medhi1291 Stories
Delhivery launches digital shipping platform for micro and small enterprises

Monday August 21, 2023,

2 min Read

Gurugram-based logistics provider ﻿Delhivery﻿ has launched Delhivery One, a digital shipping platform to meet the diverse needs of micro and small enterprises, in addition to large D2C e-commerce brands, across the country. 

"The launch of Delhivery One is a significant step towards empowering SMEs to excel within the ever-evolving e-commerce landscape," said Mohammed Ali, Head of SME and Direct Business at Delhivery.

"Through multiple value-added services, our goal is to strengthen Delhivery's position as the preferred shipping partner for micro and small enterprises," he added.

Delhivery One strives to enable small businesses to seamlessly ship to more than 220 countries, leveraging Delhivery’s partnership with FedEx.

According to the company, Delhivery One integrates and unifies multiple shipping services businesses need, such as post-purchase communication, analytics, international shipping, one-click integration with sales channels, and NDR (non-delivery reports) management.

It allows smaller businesses to ship without a minimum order value and with a minimum wallet recharge of Rs 500. It also offers discounted shipping rates on heavier parcels above 5 kg.

Also Read
How Delhivery is helping Bombay Shaving Company strengthen its omnichannel growth approach

With Delhivery One’s focus on SMEs and Vinculum as a partner for larger enterprises, Delhivery aims to address the software needs of its customers across every segment.

Earlier this month, the third-party logistics service provider reported a sharp decrease in losses as revenue rose on the back of truckload and supply chain services.

Delivery earned Rs 1,930 crore as revenue from services in Q1 FY24—up 10.5% from Rs 1,746 crore clocked in the corresponding period a year ago. It registered a sequential growth of nearly 4% from the previous quarter when it earned Rs 1,860 crore.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

