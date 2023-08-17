Menu
Press Trust of India7969 Stories
Gogoro, Swiggy join hands for EV adoption in last-mile delivery

Thursday August 17, 2023,

2 min Read

Electric vehicle battery-swapping solutions provider Gogoro Inc on Thursday announced a partnership with Swiggy to promote its electric smartscooters to last-mile delivery partners of the on-demand convenience delivery platform across India.

Gogoro and Swiggy will provide a seamless path for riders to adopt sustainable electric transportation and improve their business efficiency, Gogoro Founder and CEO Horace Luke said.

"Partnering with Swiggy, a leading player in the industry, to provide access to Gogoro Smartscooters and battery swapping is essential in successfully transforming India's urban fleets to electric," he added.

Swiggy Head of Operations Mihir Shah said, "This partnership with Gogoro is another key step in our commitment to creating greener and cost-effective solutions for our delivery fleet."

Shah further said, "Gogoro's battery swapping technology represents a new generation of electric refueling that has proven successful on a mass scale for last-mile delivery, and we look forward to working with them to transform hyperlocal deliveries to be more sustainable and efficient in India."

In 2021, Swiggy announced its commitment to cover 8 lakh kilometers every day through EV deliveries.

On the other hand, the Gogoro platform delivers a two-wheeler battery swapping system that enables delivery operators to manage their fleets and deliveries more efficiently and sustainably.

