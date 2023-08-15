Independence Day of India: a look at its significance and history
India celebrates Independence Day on August 15 to commemorate India's freedom struggle from the British rule. Every year, people celebrate this historic day by hoisting the national flag and singing the national anthem. Cultural programmes and seminars are organised across the country to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India's freedom.
This article takes you through the significance and history of this momentous day, and delvs into the myriad emotions that accompany it.
The significance of Independence Day
Independence Day holds a special place in the hearts of every Indian. The day symbolises the unwavering spirit and sacrifices made by our freedom fighters who valiantly fought against the colonial rule. The euphoria of independence reverberates across the nation, serving as a reminder of the triumph of justice, equality, and the spirit of unity.
A glance at history
Leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Bhagat Singh, Subhas Chandra Bose, Chandra Shekhar Azad, and many others came together and fought for many years against the British for India's independence. The eloquence of Mahatma Gandhi's non-violent resistance, coupled with the unwavering determination of our freedom fighters, carved the path to sovereignty.
Celebratory rituals and customs
The commemoration of Independence Day is marked by an array of ceremonial customs that evoke strong sentiments of nationalism. The tricolor of the Indian national flag–saffron, white, and green–flutters majestically across the nation, symbolising courage, peace, and growth.
Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, hoisted the national flag at Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 1947. Since then, every year, the incumbent Prime Minister unfurls the flag from Red Fort and delivers a speech recapping the country's achievements and outlining the path forward.
Top quotes on Independence Day
- "Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, not wholly or in full measure, but very substantially." - Jawaharlal Nehru
- "Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?" - Mahatma Gandhi
- "Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood will contribute to the growth of this nation and to make it strong and dynamic." - Indira Gandhi
- "At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom." - Jawaharlal Nehru
- "The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of the British rule in India." - Lala Lajpat Rai
- "In the great books of India, an empire spoke to us, nothing small or unworthy, but large, serene, consistent, the voice of an old intelligence, which in another age and climate had pondered and thus disposed of the questions that exercise us." - Ralph Waldo Emerson
- "Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it." - Bal Gangadhar Tilak
- "If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland." - Chandra Shekhar Azad
- "The day of the national flag is a day of realisation of the destiny of the people of India." - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
- "The best road to progress is freedom's road." - John F Kennedy