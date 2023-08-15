Independence Day of India: a look at its significance and history

India celebrates Independence Day on August 15 to commemorate India's freedom struggle from the British rule. Every year, people celebrate this historic day by hoisting the national flag and singing the national anthem. Cultural programmes and seminars are organised across the country to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India's freedom.

This article takes you through the significance and history of this momentous day, and delvs into the myriad emotions that accompany it.

The significance of Independence Day

Independence Day holds a special place in the hearts of every Indian. The day symbolises the unwavering spirit and sacrifices made by our freedom fighters who valiantly fought against the colonial rule. The euphoria of independence reverberates across the nation, serving as a reminder of the triumph of justice, equality, and the spirit of unity.

A glance at history

Leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Bhagat Singh, Subhas Chandra Bose, Chandra Shekhar Azad, and many others came together and fought for many years against the British for India's independence. The eloquence of Mahatma Gandhi's non-violent resistance, coupled with the unwavering determination of our freedom fighters, carved the path to sovereignty.

Celebratory rituals and customs

The commemoration of Independence Day is marked by an array of ceremonial customs that evoke strong sentiments of nationalism. The tricolor of the Indian national flag–saffron, white, and green–flutters majestically across the nation, symbolising courage, peace, and growth.

Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, hoisted the national flag at Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 1947. Since then, every year, the incumbent Prime Minister unfurls the flag from Red Fort and delivers a speech recapping the country's achievements and outlining the path forward.

Top quotes on Independence Day