Govt to come out with a legal framework to ensure data privacy: Piyush Goyal

India will come out with a legal framework to ensure data privacy that will encourage free data flow among trusted partners, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, as he sought investment in technology and innovation.

Speaking at the UK India Business Council's 'UK-India Technology Futures Conference', the minister said India and the United Kingdom can collaborate on technology in the fields of AI education, telemedicine, climate modelling, precision agriculture, and the organic chemical, electronic and food industries.

Goyal pointed out that it will be important to understand how the digital world and sustainability issues will intersect in the future.

A major portion of energy will be consumed by systems that will churn out data and have an impact on sustainability issues, he said, adding that there are very few places in the world where there is an interconnected grid in the way that India has.

The minister said that by 2030, India would have a 1,000-gigawatt grid connected through the length and breadth of the country with a healthy mix of traditional and renewable energy.

For data centres, this huge amount of clean energy provides unheard-of reliability and sustainability, Goyal said, pointing out that India provides an unmatched opportunity for investors across the world.

Advocating India as the best place to invest in technology and innovation, Goyal informed that in addition to a robust legal system, India is going to bring out a new legal framework to ensure data privacy that will encourage the free flow of data among trusted partners.

Pitching India as the land of opportunities for businesses, he identified five areas for technology cooperation: skilling of the workforce, telemedicine, disaster management, and agriculture.

Goyal informed the gathering that India is working on many dimensions of technology, including the space sector and animation, gaming, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality. He also said India has invested, through public funding, in the semiconductor industry.