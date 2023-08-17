HealthXCapital merges with Jungle Ventures to lead healthcare investments

Jungle Ventures, the Singapore-based venture capital fund that invests in startups across Southeast Asia and India, announced that HealthXCapital (HXC), a healthcare-focused VC firm, will now be part of its team.

Following the merger with Jungle Ventures, HXC—also based in Singapore—will lead the VC firm’s healthcare investments in India and Southeast Asia.

HXC has invested in 10 healthcare startups, including firms such as RED.Health, Homage, Medfin, and THB. The firm said it scans the sector across segments such as home care, ambulatory care, insurtech, data sciences to brain health.

“This presents a tremendous opportunity for founders and investors to collaborate with innovators ready to shape the future of healthcare for the two billion people in India and Southeast Asia,“ as per a statement from Jungle Ventures.

Seemant Jauhari, Managing Partner at HXC, will join Jungle Ventures as Partner, Healthcare.

Jungle Ventures Founding Partner Amit Anand said, “We are very excited to welcome the HealthXCapital team to Jungle Ventures as we continue to broaden our diverse portfolio and strengthen our position in healthcare and build upon our existing investments in the sector.”

Jungle Ventures launched its operations with a debut fund of $10 million in 2012. It closed its fourth fund of $600 million in May last year. The VC firm counts Kredivo, Moglix, Livspace, Builder.ai, and Atomberg among its portfolio. HXC is a $20 million fund where Jungle Ventures is a limited partner.