Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Investor

HealthXCapital merges with Jungle Ventures to lead healthcare investments

The merger of HealthXCapital with Jungle Ventures is expected to strengthen startup investments in the healthcare sector.

Team YS14233 Stories
HealthXCapital merges with Jungle Ventures to lead healthcare investments

Thursday August 17, 2023,

2 min Read

Jungle Ventures, the Singapore-based venture capital fund that invests in startups across Southeast Asia and India, announced that HealthXCapital (HXC), a healthcare-focused VC firm, will now be part of its team.

Following the merger with Jungle Ventures, HXC—also based in Singapore—will lead the VC firm’s healthcare investments in India and Southeast Asia.

HXC has invested in 10 healthcare startups, including firms such as RED.Health, Homage, Medfin, and THB. The firm said it scans the sector across segments such as home care, ambulatory care, insurtech, data sciences to brain health.

Jungle Ventures Amit Anand
Also Read
Singapore-based Jungle Ventures raises $600M fund

“This presents a tremendous opportunity for founders and investors to collaborate with innovators ready to shape the future of healthcare for the two billion people in India and Southeast Asia,“ as per a statement from Jungle Ventures.

Seemant Jauhari, Managing Partner at HXC, will join Jungle Ventures as Partner, Healthcare.

Jungle Ventures Founding Partner Amit Anand said, “We are very excited to welcome the HealthXCapital team to Jungle Ventures as we continue to broaden our diverse portfolio and strengthen our position in healthcare and build upon our existing investments in the sector.”

Jungle Ventures launched its operations with a debut fund of $10 million in 2012. It closed its fourth fund of $600 million in May last year. The VC firm counts Kredivo, Moglix, Livspace, Builder.ai, and Atomberg among its portfolio. HXC is a $20 million fund where Jungle Ventures is a limited partner.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5