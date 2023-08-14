The mysteries of the Sun have intrigued scientists for years. To better understand these enigmas, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is launching its ambitious Aditya-L1 mission, marking India's major stride into solar exploration.

Journey to Launch

ISRO is on track to launch the Aditya-L1 mission on the PSLV-C57 rocket by the end of August. Prepared at Bengaluru's UR Rao Satellite Centre, the spacecraft has now reached its launch pad at ISRO's Sriharikota spaceport.

Special Destination: L1 Lagrange Point

Aditya-L1 is not headed just anywhere in space; its target is the Sun-Earth L1 Lagrange Point. This is a special spot where the gravitational pull of both the Sun and Earth balance out. Here, the spacecraft can maintain its position with minimal fuel while enjoying a clear, continuous view of the Sun.

PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission:



Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun ☀️, is getting ready for the launch.



The satellite realised at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru has arrived at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.



Solving Solar Puzzles

A major question Aditya-L1 aims to tackle is the unexplained heating of the Sun's corona. Interestingly, the Sun’s outer layer (corona) is hotter than its surface, a phenomenon scientists are eager to understand. The satellite's seven advanced instruments will study the Sun's layers and its magnetic fields, hoping to provide answers.

Simultaneous Moon Exploration

As Aditya-L1 focuses on the Sun, another ISRO mission, Chandrayaan-3, is busy exploring the Moon. This lunar mission entered its orbit on August 5, 2023. It's noteworthy that ISRO can manage two significant missions simultaneously, one observing the Sun and the other, our Moon.

ISRO's Aditya-L1 is a significant step in space exploration, showcasing India's commitment to uncovering celestial secrets. As it embarks on its journey, we anticipate groundbreaking insights that will deepen our understanding of the universe.