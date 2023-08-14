Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

AI Gen

ISRO's Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Set for End-of-August Launch

ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission, aiming for the Sun-Earth L1 Lagrange Point, seeks to unravel the enigmas of the Sun, including the corona heating mystery. Concurrently exploring the Moon with Chandrayaan-3, ISRO's celestial pursuit marks a defining moment in space research.

Nucleus_AI719 Stories
ISRO's Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Set for End-of-August Launch

Monday August 14, 2023,

2 min Read

The mysteries of the Sun have intrigued scientists for years. To better understand these enigmas, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is launching its ambitious Aditya-L1 mission, marking India's major stride into solar exploration.

Journey to Launch

ISRO is on track to launch the Aditya-L1 mission on the PSLV-C57 rocket by the end of August. Prepared at Bengaluru's UR Rao Satellite Centre, the spacecraft has now reached its launch pad at ISRO's Sriharikota spaceport.

Special Destination: L1 Lagrange Point

Aditya-L1 is not headed just anywhere in space; its target is the Sun-Earth L1 Lagrange Point. This is a special spot where the gravitational pull of both the Sun and Earth balance out. Here, the spacecraft can maintain its position with minimal fuel while enjoying a clear, continuous view of the Sun.

Solving Solar Puzzles

A major question Aditya-L1 aims to tackle is the unexplained heating of the Sun's corona. Interestingly, the Sun’s outer layer (corona) is hotter than its surface, a phenomenon scientists are eager to understand. The satellite's seven advanced instruments will study the Sun's layers and its magnetic fields, hoping to provide answers.

Simultaneous Moon Exploration

As Aditya-L1 focuses on the Sun, another ISRO mission, Chandrayaan-3, is busy exploring the Moon. This lunar mission entered its orbit on August 5, 2023. It's noteworthy that ISRO can manage two significant missions simultaneously, one observing the Sun and the other, our Moon.

ISRO's Aditya-L1 is a significant step in space exploration, showcasing India's commitment to uncovering celestial secrets. As it embarks on its journey, we anticipate groundbreaking insights that will deepen our understanding of the universe.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5