Kombai raises $4.5M from Stellaris Venture Partners, Foundation Capital

Kombai, an AI startup that helps developers convert user interface (UI) designs into code, has raised $4.5 million in a seed round of funding led by Stellaris Venture Partners and Foundation Capital.

The round also saw participation from angel investors, including CTOs and executives from SaaS firms.

Kombai will use the funding to continue investing in research and development. It plans to focus on accelerating improvements to its base models, building compatibility with a range of libraries and frameworks used by developer teams, and elevating the developer experience around the product.

Founded in April 2022 by Dipanjan Dey and Abhijit Bhole, Kombai is incorporated in Palo Alto but the key operations are from its centre in Pune. According to this startup, front-end developers can get production-quality UI code with its tech platform.

Kombai co-founder Dipanjan Dey said there is a growing importance of user experiences for businesses but developers spend considerable time in developing the UI designs which is often viewed as monotonous and counterproductive.

“Kombai enables developers to spend less time on these mundane tasks, freeing up more time to focus on coding the business logic that’s critical for modern applications,” Dey said.

The startup has built deep-learning and heuristic models that can interpret UI designs like humans and help developers easily integrate them into their real-world codebases. Kombai has also launched a public research preview to the developer community to receive feedback on its technology platform.