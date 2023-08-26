Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

Bengaluru-based Medi Assist files for IPO again with SEBI

In May 2021, Medi Assist had submitted preliminary documents to SEBI. However, due to challenging market conditions caused by the pandemic, the company chose to postpone its first public offering.

Press Trust of India8002 Stories
Bengaluru-based Medi Assist files for IPO again with SEBI

Saturday August 26, 2023,

2 min Read

Medi Assist Healthcare Services has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial share sale.

This is the company's second attempt to go public.

Earlier, in May 2021, it had filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for floating an IPO, but deferred the maiden public issue amid pandemic-induced rough market conditions.

According to the fresh draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Friday, the initial public offering (IPO) is entirely an offer for sale of up to 2.8 crore equity shares of Medi Assist by promoters and existing shareholders.

Those selling shares in the offer for sale include Vikram Jit Singh Chhatwal, Medimatter Health Management, Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd, Bessemer Health Capital, and Investcorp Private Equity Fund I.

Since the issue is completely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds and all the funds will go to the selling shareholders.

Explaining the reason for going public, the company said it is aimed at achieving the benefit of listing equity shares on the stock exchanges and carrying out OFS for the selling shareholders.

Bengaluru-based Medi Assist is a health-tech and insurtech company focused on administering health benefits across employers, retail members, and public health schemes.

Axis Capital, Nuvama Wealth Management, IIFL Securities, and SBI Capital Markets have been appointed as merchant bankers to advise the company on the IPO.

The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5