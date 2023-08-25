Menu
FoodTech

Swiggy IPO likely in July-September 2024: Report

Prosus and SoftBank-backed Swiggy has reportedly initiated talks with bankers to assess its valuation after halting IPO plans due to weak market sentiment earlier.

Team YS14261 Stories
Swiggy IPO likely in July-September 2024: Report

Friday August 25, 2023,

2 min Read

Food and grocery delivery firm ﻿Swiggy﻿ is said to have restarted its initial public offering (IPO) plans after halting it earlier this year following weak market sentiment, Reuters said in a report. It aims to list the company on Indian bourses by July-September 2024.

The Bengaluru startup, which was last valued at $10.7 billion after it raised $700 million, has initiated talks with bankers to assess its valuation, the report said.

The company is using its last funding round valuation of $10.7 billion as a benchmark for its IPO planning, but is yet to decide on the potential stake sale or final valuation, it added.

Swiggy did not respond to YourStory's queries at the time of publishing this article.

The company has reportedly invited eight investment banks, including Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, and Bank of America, to make pitches in early September to work on the IPO.

The food delivery company, which was to float a public listing in September 2023 as per media reports, postponed it following turbulent macroeconomic conditions. It even appointed three independent directors to its board for the public listing.

After Swiggy's food delivery business turned profitable in March, Co-founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety said the company has become one of the very few global food delivery platforms to achieve profitability in less than nine years of its inception.

However, Swiggy has witnessed multiple valuation markdowns due to market volatility in recent months.

Invesco, one of Swiggy's top investors, cut the worth of its holding in the food delivery firm to $5.5 billion. Baron Capital marked down the valuation by 10% in May.

Edited by Suman Singh

