Mensa launches three portfolio brands on ONDC

Bengaluru-based house of brands ﻿Mensa Brands﻿ will now feature three of its brands on multiple buyer-side apps of government-backed ecommerce protocol, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

The Tiger Global-backed startup will expand the availability of its brands on the protocol, starting with smart wearables brand Pebble, followed by other brands from its portfolio across fashion, electronics, and gardening.

Men’s lifestyle brand Villain, peanut butter brand MyFitness, and jewellery and accessory brand Priyaasi from Mensa’s portfolio will now be available on multiple buyer apps including Paytm, PhonePe-backed Pincode, Spicesmartshop, Eunimart, Craftsvilla, and Mystore.

“We are thrilled to join forces with ONDC and introduce our leading brands, Villain, Priyaasi, and MyFitness, to a vast audience of digital shoppers,” said Ananth Narayanan of Mensa in a statement issued by the company. He further added, “Our collaboration in the initial stage of the network allows us to form deep partnerships with the various stakeholders and expand our presence across the country.”

As per the statement, the integration will help Mensa diversify the distribution strategy of the brands and open new avenues for growth.

Apart from Mensa, which will be selling through the seller apps, direct-to-consumer startups including electronics brand boAt, coffee brand SleepyOwl, and personal care brand WoW are also registered on ONDC as seller network participants.

“As we continue to expand, we look forward to the potential inclusion of more brands from Mensa Brands, offering customers more options within the diverse and enriching shopping experience provided by applications and sellers on the ONDC Network,” said T Koshy, Managing Director, and CEO at ONDC.

According to recent reports, ONDC claims to be servicing 30,000 orders a day. The protocol revised its incentive structure in May this year to introduce measured customer incentives.

Earlier today, hyperlocal logistics provider Dunzo announced that it had joined the seller network on ONDC with 20,000 merchants. The company has shifted its focus from quick commerce to business-to-business deliveries as it battles a liquidity crunch.