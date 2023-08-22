Menu
News

Namma Yatri to charge subscription fee from autorickshaw drivers

Drivers can either pay Rs 25 for an unlimited number of trips per day or pay Rs 3.50 per ride (with no charges after 10 rides), according to Autorickshaw Drivers Union.

Pooja Malik453 Stories
Namma Yatri to charge subscription fee from autorickshaw drivers

Tuesday August 22, 2023,

2 min Read

Ride-hailing app ﻿Namma Yatri﻿, built and launched by Bengaluru-based technology startup Juspay Technologies, which focuses on the financial services sector, will start charging a subscription fee from autorickshaw drivers from September 1.

Drivers will have two options—they can either pay Rs 25 for an unlimited number of trips per day or pay Rs 3.50 per ride (with no charges after 10 rides), said a statement by the autorickshaw drivers union (ARDU).

Over 35,000 drivers have opted for these plans and 7,500 have completed the subscription process organically within a week of launch, said a report by MoneyControl.

As part of an introductory offer, Namma Yatri has also launched a scheme enabling drivers to pay just Re 1 per ride throughout September. This has been adopted by about 6,000 drivers.

Developed by ﻿Juspay﻿ , according to standards defined by the ﻿Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC)﻿, the Namma Yatri app was launched in November in partnership with the Beckn Foundation, a Nandan Nilekani-backed non-profit organisation that develops open protocol specifications for mobility and ecommerce platforms.

Also Read
Tech-based loan aggregator platform SwitchMyLoan raises pre-Series A funding

Namma Yatri incurs costs on engineering, R&D, marketing, and even the maps used in the app, as Google Maps is free to use for individuals but not for businesses. It plans to eventually move to open applications to reduce costs.

According to a report by ARDU, 88,800 auto drivers have registered on the Namma Yatri app, serving 17.2 lakh users. Since the launch of the app, the drivers have done 78.40 lakh trips and earned around Rs 116 crore.

ARDU is planning to launch MetroMitra as a seller app on ONDC exclusively for Namma Metro users in Bengaluru. It will be available from and to all the metro stations in the city. In addition, it plans to deploy QR codes at prominent landmarks near metro stations, which passengers can scan for autos to the nearest station without requiring a separate app.

(This story was updated to correct a factual error.)

Edited by Megha Reddy

