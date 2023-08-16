From Cooking Challenges to Creating NOSH: A Journey of Invention

The adage, necessity is the mother of invention, couldn't be more apt when it comes to the journey of NOSH. What began as a couple’s challenge to balance demanding careers with their love for authentic home-cooked meals transformed into an innovative culinary solution.

The Culinary Dilemma

In 2017, Yatin and Margi's corporate life collided with their love for authentic, home-cooked meals. Despite seeking external help, their desire for traditional flavors remained unquenched. This wasn’t just their issue; many of their friends voiced similar struggles. Some settled for less to curb hunger, while others awaited special occasions to relish their traditional cravings.

Euphotic Labs: The Solution's Dawn

Identifying this widespread challenge, Yatin, with Devang, began developing automated cooking mechanisms. Their venture gained momentum with the addition of Venkatesh, an inventive mind who had created a corn-kernelling machine in a mere three months. Together, they undertook the task of replicating the magic of traditional cooking – focusing on aroma, taste, and texture, ensuring authenticity in every bite.

Inspired by the Past

While challenges were many, memories of dishes crafted by their families fueled their journey. These reminiscences pushed them to capture the genuine essence of traditional dishes. They were meticulous, paying attention to details like the even splitting of vegetables and the precise timing of spice addition. Their determination bore fruit in the creation of NOSH.

NOSH: Modern-Day Culinary Companion

Today, NOSH stands as a beacon for those like Yatin and Margi, grappling with tight schedules but unwilling to compromise on the joy of home-cooked meals. Yatin envisions NOSH as the faithful kitchen assistant, recreating those cherished family recipes with precision.

In NOSH’s story, we witness how passion, combined with necessity, can transform everyday challenges into revolutionary solutions.