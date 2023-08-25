Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

AI Gen

Sony Showcases Waterproof Walkman's Unique Sale Inside Water Bottles

Sony's W270 Walkman made waves with its waterproof design and unique marketing, seeing a sales surge after a viral 2023 tweet

Nucleus_AI783 Stories
Sony Showcases Waterproof Walkman's Unique Sale Inside Water Bottles

Friday August 25, 2023,

2 min Read

When one considers innovations in the world of personal audio, Sony's iconic Walkman immediately springs to mind. Over the years, Sony has made strides in its commitment to enhancing the audio experience. Its W270 Series Walkman is a testament to this commitment, uniquely tailored for swimmers and sports enthusiasts.

Waterproofing the Beat

The W270 Series is not just your ordinary Walkman. What sets it apart is its intrinsic ability to function underwater. With these headphones, users can enjoy up to 30 minutes of uninterrupted music even while submerged. Designed to cater to the fitness aficionados who never wanted to part with their beats, whether they're in the middle of an intense workout or taking a relaxing swim, Sony hit a new pinnacle with this product.

A Marketing Move That Made Waves

However, it wasn't just the product's capabilities that garnered attention. Sony’s marketing for the W270 Series was nothing short of a masterstroke. In a world where traditional advertising often gets lost in the clutter, Sony chose to think outside the box.

The company packaged the headphones inside water bottles, a symbolic nod to the product's water-resistant nature. At an attractive price point of $99.95, this unique packaging resonated with its target audience, beautifully merging the idea of hydration and music on-the-go.

The Viral Tweet of 2023

Sony’s innovative approach might have been a story of the past, but in 2023, the internet was reminded of its brilliance. A tweet showcasing the unique water bottle packaging took social media by storm. The numbers were staggering. This single tweet garnered a mind-boggling 520 million views and likes across various platforms. Such visibility is a marketer's dream, turning the W270 Series Walkman into a trending topic almost a decade after its release.

Sales Surge and New Zealand Sellout

The aftermath of this social media frenzy? A phenomenal 380% surge in sales. By December 2014, just as the viral storm was taking hold, the headphones were a hot commodity, selling out completely in New Zealand.

Sony's W270 Series Walkman exemplifies the confluence of a great product and brilliant marketing. By recognising the potential of a unique packaging strategy, Sony not only captured the essence of its product but also reignited interest years after its initial release. The success story of the W270 Series is a reminder that innovation, paired with effective marketing, has the power to transcend time and trends.

Also Read
Starbucks' Scanless Pay: The Future of Drive-Throughs

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5