AI, sports, health: Test your business creativity with Edition 180 of our weekly quiz!

Lateral Sparks, the weekly quiz from YourStory, tests your domain knowledge, business acumen, and lateral thinking skills (see the previous edition here). In this 180th edition of the quiz, we present issues tackled by real-life entrepreneurs in their startup journeys.

What would you do if you were in their shoes? At the end of the quiz, you will find out what the entrepreneurs and innovators themselves actually did. Would you do things differently?

Check out YourStory’s Book Review section as well, with takeaways from over 355 titles on creativity and entrepreneurship, and our weekend PhotoSparks section on creativity in the arts.

Q1: Sports data

In the fast-paced world of competitive sports, data insights can open a window of opportunity for sportspersons and training academies. However, collecting and analysing this data is a slow, manual and expensive process. How can this problem to tackled?

Q2: International credit ratings

When talented people move overseas, their financial history is not preserved or visible in their new home countries. How can global citizens showcase their credit and banking ratings from the moment they arrive abroad?

Q3: Electric vehicles

The EV (electric vehicle) segment is booming in markets around the world. However, energy storage management can be a challenge. What technology solutions can help here?

Q4: Proteins

Citizens are becoming increasingly aware of protein deficiency, even in groups that are not predominantly athletic. Where is the entrepreneurial opportunity here for protein-infused products?

Q5: B2B sales

Traditional prospecting methods in B2B sales often rely on outdated databases and manual research, leading to inefficiencies. There is a clear opportunity to provide businesses with efficient ways to identify and engage potential clients – how can this be tapped?

Answers!

Congratulations on having come this far! But there’s more to come – answers to these five questions (below), as well as links to articles with more details on the entrepreneurs’ solutions. Happy reading, happy learning – and happy creating!

A1: Sports data

Founded by twin brothers Shyam Sivaramakrishnan and Shankar Sivaramakrishnan, BanyanBoard is building software solutions that provide affordable high-quality sports analytics. It also offers real-time graphics that enhance sports coverage and streaming.

Its platform features include ‘video tagging’ that allows users to mark and analyse key moments in sports footage. Read more here about how its AI-driven insights can help athletes and coaches improve performance, for clients like Khelo India, FC Madras, Squash Rackets Federation of India, and Yuva Kabaddi Series.

A2: International credit ratings

“The financial system isn't designed for mobility,” explains Raghu G, Founder and CEO of Zolve. The cross-border neobank now serves 750,000 customers and also facilitates over $1.2 billion in money movement.

In addition to credit ratings, it has introduced personal loans and education loans to cater to the diverse financial needs of global professionals and students. Read more here about how it also offers student-discounted international flight bookings, SIM card delivery, and insurance products.

A3: Electric vehicles

Founded by Ayush Misra, Rahul Shelke, Harshal Thakur, and Neehar Jathar, AmpereHour Energy has developed modular, scalable, and software-led battery energy storage systems. its proprietary energy management software optimises battery performance and enables flexible utilisation across various applications.

“Their focus on economic flexibility, modularity, and long-term reliability aligns perfectly with our mission to invest in strong climate-focused solutions,” explains investor Anjali Bansal, Founding Partner, Avaana Capital. Read more here about the company’s client list which includes Indigrid, Cummins, Siemens, Amazon, and Yellow Door.

A4: Proteins

A slew of products from new-age D2C brands to legacy players are catering to the growing need for protein-infused products, beyond the usual bars and powders. For example, iD Fresh has launched protein-rich idly and dosa batters.

Bengaluru-based Protein Chef has been offering protein mixes for flour, multigrain protein atta, and high protein mixture savouries. Read more here about new protein breads from companies like The Health Factory, Milky Mist, Aashirvaad, Britannia, and Amul.

A5: B2B sales

“The biggest challenge in sales prospecting is not just finding leads but finding the right leads at the right time,” explains Kapil Khangaonkar, Founder and CEO of Clodura.AI. It offers a data-driven, AI-powered approach to sales intelligence for clients in over 12 countries, such as Quess, Wipro, NoBroker, HCL, and Monster,.

In addition to data aggregation, it incorporates behavioural pattern tracking, market movements, and sales triggers. Read more here about how its platform leverages 25 AI models and 100 parameters to refine and rank prospects, processing over 100 million signals a day to detect sales opportunities.

