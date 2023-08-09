Startup news and updates: daily roundup (August 9, 2023)

Funding news

All Is Well raised $250K from Bharat Founders Fund, a group of angel investors

All Is Well, an AI-enabled integrated fitness tech platform, raised $250,000 from Bharat Founders Fund and a group of prominent angel investors, including Shantanu Deshpande (Founder and CEO, Bombay Shaving Company), Abhishek Banerjee (Bollywood actor and entrepreneur), Pradeep Parameswaran (RGM APAC, Uber Mobility), Vijay Aggarwal (ex-CTO, BharatPe and Blinkit), Aarti Gill (Co-founder, Oziva), Sumit Jain (CEO, Graphy, and Co-founder, CommonFloor), and others.

The company will use the funds to encompass new sports and integrate wearable technology into its existing AI-based digital product, further elevating its capabilities.

It will also file international patents for some of its IPs in the coming months, including All Is Well Fitness Score (AFS)—an intuitive 3D fitness score, like a CIBIL score, for comparing and tracking overall sport-specific fitness.

Founded in October 2022 by Vaibhav Tandon and Aparna Popat, All Is Well aims to address the underperformance of four million competitive sportspeople in India due to fitness issues, injuries, stress, and coaches lacking sport-science expertise.

The app provides AI-driven insights and personalised physical, nutrition, and mental training techniques, used by top cricketers and Olympic medalists.

Other news

ONDC clocks the first network payment transaction via Nodepay using NBBL

Plotch.ai announced that its payment solution Nodepay for ﻿Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC)﻿ network payments has gone live.

Through Nodepay, a buyer or seller app can pay another network participant in ONDC seamlessly through a payment switch. Also, Nodepay will give detailed reconciliation to network participants so they can validate the payments easily.

Later, Nodepay will also enable payments to sellers, which will help build trust from smaller merchants and retailers as they will receive payments in almost real-time. It will support payments in multiple domains of ONDC, including retail, logistics, fintech, and mobility.

Dallas Venture Capital (DVC) strengthens its advisory team with multiple appointments

﻿Dallas Venture Capital﻿ (DVC), a cross-border venture capital firm, announced key additions to its team of advisors.

The team will play a pivotal role in expanding the company's value propositions at a global scale, focusing mainly on early and growth-stage companies in cloud infrastructure, AI/ML, mobile, XR, and other emerging technologies.

The team of advisors includes Dr Ambica Rajagopal (a pioneer in Applied AI, Analytics, and Data Science), Rama Vedashree (who has over 35 years of experience in the technology space), and Jayant Patwardhan, (with over 34 years of expertise in technology and management space, including 25 years in the financial services industry).

Protean partnered with PayNearby to democratise credit through ONDC

Protean eGov Technologies has partnered with PayNearby to make credit services more accessible and affordable for Indians leveraging the ONDC network.

In this partnership, Protean will serve as an ONDC technology service provider that facilitates the availability of credit for last-mile borrowers across the country through PayNearby’s distribution-as-a-service (DaaS) network.

By making this service available through more than 12 lakh active PayNearby outlets, the partnership aims to broad-base credit access for India and Bharat. Smart data modelling and Account Aggregators (AA) will ensure credit extension to new-to-credit underserved citizens, driving breakthroughs in the way India and Bharat lend.

Protean will also aggregate multiple loan service providers (LSPs) onto a single platform, thereby giving citizens and businesses the convenience of choice and affordability.

Okta enters Indian market with new offices, innovation centre

Independent identity provider Okta has opened a new office in India to drive secure digital transformation across Asia-Pacific and customer support.

The new office will enable Okta to work closely with Indian policymakers and educational institutions to deliver better customer value and play a bigger role in developing cybersecurity talent in the country.

Okta will also be partaking in more large deployments, and developing integrations that are more tailored to Indian enterprises’ needs.

Okta has already made early inroads into the country through its VC arm Okta Ventures, which invested in Bureau ID—an AI-powered identity decisioning platform provider. Bureau ID counts Indian household names like Bajaj Finserv, IIFL, Rapido, Kreditbee, Mahindra Finance, and SBM Bank as customers.

ChistaDATA appoints Mukund Seetharaman as COO

ChistaDATA has appointed Mukund Seetharaman as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Seetharaman's leadership will be instrumental in propelling ChistaDATA's growth and solidifying its position as a pioneer in real-time analytics.

With over 25 years of industry experience in managing businesses across global markets, Seetharaman will be responsible for leading the company’s strategic initiatives, driving its global sales operations, and establishing critical partnerships. His expertise in leading global teams, securing significant deals in the cloud domain, and scaling practices into prosperous ventures uniquely positions him to contribute significantly to ChistaDATA's growth and success.

PureLink GmbH partners with Alphatec

Germany-based PureLink GmbH has partnered with Alphatec in India to offer cutting-edge AV solutions, catering to the increasing demand for versatile connectivity options in modern workspaces and hybrid working environments.

Founded in 2006, PureLink GmbH develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of AV solutions. Its portfolio includes cutting-edge solutions for video conferencing, modern workspace connectivity, and USB-C technology.

The company serves customers in more than 85 countries, with a product range encompassing 3,000 SKUs of ProAV products, including the PureInstall series for ProAV and IT connectivity, FiberX for active optical cables, PureTools for ProAV signal management, Vuelogic for workspace and video collaboration, and Mediahub for workspace connectivity.

WhatsApp new feature- screen sharing

WhatsApp announces screen sharing feature for video calls

WhatsApp users can now share their screens during a video call, Mark Zuckerberg announced.

Screen sharing allows users to share a live view of their screen during a call, whether they are sharing documents for work, browsing photos with family, planning a holiday or shopping online with friends, or just helping grandparents with technical support. Users can initiate screen sharing by clicking the share icon and choosing to share a specific application or the entire screen.

For a wider and more immersive viewing and sharing experience on your phone, users can now enjoy video calls in landscape mode.