Startup news and updates: Daily Roundup (August 12, 2023)

Aakash Education appoints Nabin Karki as National Academic Director (Medical)

Test preparatory services provider Aakash BYJU’s has appointed Mr Nabin Karki as its new National Academic Director (Medical) in its National Academic Department (NAD).





Karki has been an Aakash BYJU's veteran for 15 years.





With a B.Tech Electronics Engineering Gold Medal, Karki curated study materials, pioneered i-Tutor physics content, and contributed to projects like Aakash Edu T.V.

MyBranch expands to 8 more locations

MyBranch, a provider of shared office space solutions, is looking to expand into South India.





MyBranch already has a presence in south India in cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, Madurai, Chennai, Mangalore, Vishakhapatnam, and Salem. Now, it is looking to enter other parts of the region into cities like Vellore, Warangal, Secunderabad, Tirupati, Pondicherry, Rajahmundry, and Tiruchirapalli.









Currently, MyBranch has a presence in over 60 plus cities across the country with a goal to expand to 100 cities nationwide by the end of 2023.

Indian Cricketer T. Natarajan joins forces with Sharief Bhai as the brand ambassador

Sharief Bhai, a brand from the house of Curefoods has onboarded Indian cricketer T. Natarajan as its brand ambassador.





As the brand ambassador, Natarajan enhances the essence of Sharief Bhai's classic flavours and warm hospitality, the company said in a stagement.





Born on April 4, 1991, in Chinnappampatti, Tamil Nadu, T. Natarajan or Thangarasu Natarajan rose from modest origins. He debuted in December 2020, joining the Indian cricket team's tour to Australia as an additional bowler.





