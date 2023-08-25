Startup news and updates: daily roundup (August 25, 2023)

Shoppers Stop Limited promotes Kavindra Mishra as Executive Director & CEO

﻿Shoppers Stop Ltd﻿ has announced the promotion of Kavindra Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer and CEO, Homestop, as its Executive Director & CEO, subsequent to the resignation of its Managing Director & CEO, Venu Nair.

Kavindra Mishra has been promoted as Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer based on the recommendation of the nomination, remuneration, and Corporate Governance Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on Friday, approved the promotion and appointment of Kavindra Mishra as an Additional Director of the Company w.e.f. September 1, 2023. He has also been appointed as an Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a period of three years effective September 1, 2023, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.

Venu Nair has tendered his resignation from his position, effective from the close of business hours of August 31, 2023, due to personal reasons, to enable him to spend more time with his family and explore other options.

Ayekart Fintech achieves remarkable 5X growth, records Rs 657 Cr GTV in FY 22-23

﻿Ayekart﻿, a fintech and integrated digital technology platform specialising in the food and agri value chain, announced significant milestones in the fiscal year 2022-2023 at its Annual General Meeting (AGM). The event highlighted the company's achievements in facilitating financial transactions, empowering Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and building strong customer connections.

Ayekart reported a Gross Trade Value (GTV) of Rs 657 crore for the fiscal year 2022-2023, astounding growth of nearly 5X compared to the previous year. The momentum continues in the current fiscal year, with the company already surpassing its previous GTV record.

In July, the company moved to a new head office in Mumbai, aligning with the company's commitment to delivering unparalleled services and fostering a productive and collaborative work environment.

e-Sprinto to accelerate green revolution in Gujarat by opening 10 showrooms by the end of this fiscal year

﻿e-Sprinto﻿, an electric two-wheeler brand, has announced its plan to accelerate the green revolution in Gujarat with the grand opening of 10 showrooms by the end of this fiscal year. Emphasizing accessibility and customer convenience, these showrooms will operate as dealership outlets, enriching the local entrepreneurial landscape and contributing to job creation.

Starting from September, the company is scheduled to inaugurate two to three showrooms per month, allowing customers to experience its cutting-edge electric vehicles up close. At these showrooms, customers across Gujarat will have the opportunity to explore e-Sprinto’s impressive range of electric two-wheelers.

“In recent times, e-Sprinto has been heartened by the overwhelmingly positive response to our newly opened EV showrooms across multiple states. As we expand our footprint with 10 new showrooms in Gujarat, we emphasize the importance of these spaces as more than just retail outlets. Our EV two-wheeler showrooms serve as vibrant hubs of innovation, where customers can not only witness the future of mobility but also actively contribute to the EV revolution. At e-Sprinto, we are not just selling vehicles; we are driving a revolution that champions cleaner air, quieter streets, and a greener tomorrow. We also assure our dealership partners unwavering support to build, grow, and thrive in this dynamic landscape,” said Atul Gupta Co-Founder & Director, e-Sprinto.

e-Sprinto Amery brand

Flipkart Foundation, Give Foundation, and Pinkishe Foundation collaborate to launch project Udaan to foster menstrual awareness

The Flipkart Foundation and Give Foundation have partnered with Pinkishe Foundation, a non-profit organisation working towards improving the lives of women and girls in India, towards spreading awareness about menstrual health and hygiene.

The initiative–‘Project Udaan’–aims to create period-positivity while addressing the challenges girls and women from marginalised communities face, especially in rural areas. By providing essential information and eco-friendly period products, the project endeavors to foster better reproductive health and behavioral practices.

The project will be executed across multiple locations in four states, including Gandhinagar and Mehsana in Gujarat, Gurugram in Haryana, Bengaluru in Karnataka and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

The programme seeks to cater to girls aged 10 to 18 years, benefiting 1,600 girls directly and an additional 3,200 girls and women indirectly, covering 20-25 schools identified with the help of local teams.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)