Startup news and updates: daily roundup (June 27, 2023)

Rannkly raises $185,000 in seed funding

Online reputation management platform ﻿Rannkly﻿has raised $185,000 in a seed funding round, led by venture capital firm 100x.vc, with participation from Riziliant Technologies.

The funds will primarily be allocated towards sales and technology development. The company aims to enhance its platform’s capabilities and strengthen its sales efforts to expand its customer base and drive growth.

“Their (Rannkly) AI-driven platform brings a fresh approach to empowering businesses, and we believe their innovative solutions will redefine the industry. We are excited to be part of their journey and confident in their ability to make a significant impact in the digital landscape,” the 100x.vc team said in a statement.

Rannkly’s AI-driven platform helps businesses to streamline their online reputation management by centralising the monitoring, analysis, and response process. With a single dashboard, businesses can create and schedule interactive posts, improving their online presence and customer engagement.

Oben Electric secures Rs 40 Cr in extended pre-Series A round

Bengaluru-based EV startup Oben Electric has secured Rs 40 crore in an extended pre-Series A round, bringing its total pre-Series A fundraising to Rs 72 crore (equity and debt).

The round saw participation from Stride Ventures and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), along with new investors including Mumbai Angels and other high-net-worth individuals. Existing investors like Kalvani Family Office, US India EV Angels, and We Founder Circle also participated.

“With this funding round, Oben moves one step further into becoming one of the brightest trailblazers in the space in India. We congratulate the dynamic team at Oben and hope they continue setting new benchmarks while helping the world ride towards a greener tomorrow,” Nandini Mansinghka, CEO of Mumbai Angels, said in a statement.

The EV startup recently opened its first experience centre in HSR Layout, Bengaluru. It will start delivering its electric motorcycle, Oben Rorr, from July 2023.

Founded in August 2020, Oben Electric is an R&D-driven organisation that designs, develops, and manufactures electric motorcycles and critical EV components in-house. It has raised a total funding of Rs 88 crore since inception to increase its production capacity to 100,000 units per year at its 3.5-acre manufacturing facility in Bengaluru and meet its working capital requirements for distribution expansion.

Oben Electric Co-founders. | Image credit: Oben Electric

Other news

Java Capital, Capital A announce pitch event for climatetech startups

﻿Java Capital﻿and ﻿Capital-A﻿have announced the inaugural edition of Climathon’23, an event that will offer an opportunity for entrepreneurs building the climate tech space to pitch their early-stage startups for up to $1 million in investments.

The event is aimed at driving climate awareness, fostering innovation, and providing significant investment opportunities for startups in the climate space. During the event, which will take place on July 5 and 6 in Bengaluru, Java Capital and Capital A will listen to sustainability-focused pitches for a continuous 24-hour period.

“Although 24 hours may not suffice to address the highly significant challenge of climate technology, it undoubtedly represents our climate endeavour to bring together entrepreneurs who share a common vision in this field and provide early support to nurture their entrepreneurial spirit,” Ankit Kedia, Founder and Lead Investor at Capital A, said in a statement.

The startup pitches will be evaluated based on criteria such as innovation, market potential, scalability, and environmental impact. The winning startup(s) will not only secure substantial funding, but also gain exposure to a global network of investors, mentors, and industry leaders.

Capital A and Java Capital have made investments in the sector in companies like The ePlane Company, Sudo Foods, Okulo Aerospace, Matchlog, Tan90, Bambrew, Chargeup, Oorja, and Entuple E-Mobility.