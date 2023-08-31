Startup news and updates: daily roundup (August 31, 2023)

Funding

MyWays.ai secures Rs 80 lakh investment in seed round

HR Tech startup MyWays.ai has raised Rs 80 lakh in a recent funding round led by Realtime Angel Fund (RTAF). It will utilise the investment to expand the startup’s user base and extend offerings in software solutions, the company said.

“We are proud to have invested in MyWays.ai…their pioneering work in the deployment of AI-based solutions is set to streamline the corporate training, hiring, and deployment process, significantly cutting down the timeframes from months to a few weeks,” said Pranay Mathur, CEO, RTAF.

MyWays.ai is an AI-driven platform that streamlines and automates the recruitment process for organisations by helping them with talent discovery, screening, interviews, and more by reducing manual efforts by up to 90%. It currently has a network of over 110,000 candidates, 800 colleges, and 150 companies.

ShipEase raises $1M in pre-Series A round

Logistics platform ShipEase has raised $1 million in a pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. It will use the funds to expand the team, improve technology, develop new efficient products, and further brand building.

“For new and emerging brands to build their own supply chain pan-India is a multi-crore commitment. However, ShipEase’s platform and their tech approach can help brands reach their customers faster while keeping logistics costs low,” said Vikram Ramasubramanian, Partner, Inflection Point Ventures.

ShipEase is a SaaS-based logistics provider helping D2C brands and SME e-tailers to make their supply chain efficient. The company offers automated shipping services and ships to more than 28,000 pin codes with smart courier allocation.

Other news

InMobi’s festive season report

InMobi in a report said 54% of Indian consumers will engage in hybrid shopping during the festive season.

In a report titled, The Marketer’s Guide to the Festive Season 2023, InMobi highlighted that about 84% of the survey participants said they have increased their online shopping budgets compared to last year, and 63% said they know what item to buy and are only left to finalise the brand of their choice.

Among the women surveyed, 68% see themselves as the main decision-makers for festive shopping, prioritising personal needs first, followed by family and business associates.

The report also found that 58% of the participants plan to shop around Dusshera and Diwali, whereas about one in three shoppers are looking to start as early as September. Nearly 66% of the participants plan to allocate a budget between Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 towards their festive purchases.

The survey saw the participation of 1,000 Indian mobile users. The aim was to gain insights into their festive spending intentions and preferences.

Xenesis adds Ex DARPA Biotech Director to its advisory board

Xenesis, the R&D arm of Delhi-based bioscience company Absolute, has added former US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) biotechnology director, Dr Bradley Ringeisen, to its advisory board.

Bradley is the Executive Director at Innovative Genomics Institute (IGI) in Berkeley, California, which aims to bridge revolutionary gene-editing tool development to affordable and accessible solutions in human health and climate. He has over 20 years of experience and 18 patents to his name.

The Xenesis Advisory Board hosts scientific, entrepreneurial, and industry veterans in agritech, crop transformation, bio-protection, plant molecular farming, carbon sequestration, gene editing, biomaterials, and biocare.

One of the board’s main goals is to advocate for scientific authority, pioneering innovation, and support policy changes that will help address the needs of farmers and end-consumers.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)