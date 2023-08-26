Unacademy COO Vivek Sinha resigns

The chief operating officer at Bengaluru-based ﻿Unacademy﻿, Vivek Sinha, has announced his exit from the company.

He announced his departure in a social media post on Saturday.

“After three incredible years at Unacademy, I have decided to take the next step in my career. Grateful for the opportunities, friendships, and memories I have gained. Thank you for believing in me and constantly pushing me to operate at peak of my abilities Gaurav Munjal,” said Sinha.

Unacademy Co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal responded, “Thank you @viveksinhaisb for being a part of Unacademy. You’re one of the most Relentless Leaders I have worked with. Best wishes for the future (sic).”

In his role as COO at Unacademy, Sinha was responsible for managing the digital test preparation business, the hybrid centres of Unacademy, K12, as well as the jobs and skills verticals.

According to his LinkedIn profile, nearly 4,000 employees across category management, business strategy, pricing and central revenue, inside sales, content, user growth, performance marketing and SEO, retail and stores, influencer marketing operations, supply, and learning experience reported to him.

Sinha joined Unacademy in 2020 from hospitality startup OYO where he served as the separate business unit head, managing luxury hotels operating under the OYO-SoftBank joint venture. He earlier worked with Mobikwik and co-founded the construction technology company Buildzar.

Recently, Unacademy had announced the elevation of Sumit Jain, Co-founder and CEO of its creator growth vertical Graphy, to partner. Unacademy, in a statement, said this was in line with a co-founder role for those who had joined the company later.

Founded by Munjal in 2015, Unacademy has set its target on profitability. It let go of employees earlier this year, apart from engaging in other cost-cutting measures including salary cuts for senior leadership.

The company claimed profitability at the group level for CY2023 with a registered revenue of Rs 1,250 crore, compared to Rs 992 crore in the previous year. The growth in revenue came on the back of growth in offline and hybrid centres, although its core test-prep business took a beating.