Unacademy elevates Graphy founder Sumit Jain to partner role

Edtech major ﻿Unacademy﻿ has elevated Sumit Jain, Co-founder and CEO of Graphy, a creator growth and monetisation service, to partner role, according to a LinkedIn post by Gaurav Munjal.

"Partner at Unacademy is like a Co-Founder who joined at a later stage," Munjal wrote on LinkedIn.

"Sumit has been like a Co-Founder to us since day one and has scaled Graphy to what it is today," said group chief executive Gaurav Munjal in the post.

Earlier, YourStory had reported that Graphy's revenue grew by 68% in the calendar year 2022 as its parent Unacademy neared profitability at partner level.

A serial entrepreneur, Jain started working on Graphy in April 2020. Previously, he founded CommonFloor, which was acquired by Quickr for $200 million in 2016.

CommonFloor had also invested in Gaurav Munjal's now defunct startup flat.to, a student accommodation discovery site.

Sumit Jain has also invested in startups as an angel investor and funded Unacademy in the past.

Earlier, in June, Graphy acquired Scenes, a community management tool to grow creator economy offerings. Prior to this, in October 2021, the company acquired Spayree, which offers a suite of tools for creators, for $25 million.