In a bid to rival established video conferencing giants like Zoom, Microsoft Meet, and Google Meet, WhatsApp has rolled out a screen sharing feature for its video calls. This announcement, made public by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on both Facebook and Instagram, promises users a more interactive video-calling experience.

How It Works

Simplicity is at the core of this new feature. During a video call, users will spot a ‘Share’ icon. Tapping on it prompts users to choose between sharing a specific app or their entire screen—much like the features on Google Meet or Zoom. Although the rollout is gradual, encompassing Android, iOS, and Windows Desktop users, it’s expected to be universally available soon.

Enhancing the Experience

WhatsApp isn't stopping at just screen sharing. They’ve also introduced video calling in Landscape mode, moving away from the traditional Portrait view. This change caters to a broader, more immersive user experience, especially useful when screen sharing is in play.

The Journey of WhatsApp Video Calling

Video calling isn’t new to WhatsApp; it’s been a feature since 2016. However, the recent introduction of screen sharing shows WhatsApp’s intent to revamp and enhance user experience continually. For context, they’ve recently added picture-in-picture support for iOS and an option to send short video messages.

Keeping Up with Competitors

While Apple’s FaceTime had already incorporated screen sharing in 2021 with SharePlay for iOS users, WhatsApp’s move is more inclusive, catering to Android, iOS, and desktop users alike.

A Tool for All

Screen sharing isn’t confined to one-on-one calls. Whether it’s professional discussions, trip planning with family, or online shopping with friends, this feature stands to benefit group calls too. Users keen on accessing it should ensure they have the latest version of WhatsApp. And as an additional perk, the landscape mode for video calls is anticipated to be especially beneficial when broadcasting from desktop platforms, presenting a wider view.

WhatsApp’s screen sharing feature marks its progression from a simple messaging app to a multifaceted communication tool. By integrating functionalities seen in specialized video conferencing apps, WhatsApp is broadening its appeal, catering to both personal and professional needs. While the full rollout is still in the works, it’s evident that WhatsApp is keen on evolving with the times, ensuring its users have the best tools at their fingertips.