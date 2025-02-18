Pocket FM’s parent company rolls out AI-powered comics platform

Digital content platform Pocket Entertainment has introduced an artificial intelligence powered comics platform, Pocket Toons, that will leverage AI for storytelling and content creation.

Pocket Toons will use Blaze!, an AI-powered studio which will act as a creative copilot and blend AI with human creativity to achieve storytelling at scale, said the company in a statement.

AI is expected to help creators produce episodic content at a speed 20 times faster than industry standards, without compromising on quality, at one-third the cost, it added.

Blaze will provide artists with tailored AI models, real-time AI rendering, and AI-powered search and quality control.

Pocket Entertainment has committed $15 million this year to scale Pocket Toons. It aims to clock in $100 million in annual recurring revenue by 2026.

Pocket Toons, which was beta launched in January this year, currently hosts over 30 comic titles.

“At Pocket Entertainment, we are harnessing AI to amplify human creativity—empowering artists to push the boundaries of storytelling without replacing their unique artistic expression," said Rohan Nayak, Co-founder & CEO of Pocket Entertainment.

"By integrating AI into the creative workflow, we are not just increasing efficiency—we are unlocking new possibilities for storytelling at an unprecedented scale,” he added.

According to the company, users are spending over 60 minutes per day on Pocket Toons, with paying users spending over two hours daily. Total reading time on the platform has surpassed 6 million minutes since its beta launch in January.

The launch of Pocket Toons comes at a time when the global comics industry, which was valued at $8.63 billion in 2023, is seeing rising traction. By 2028, the industry is expected to touch $11.39 billion and rise to $15.38 billion by 2033, the company observed.