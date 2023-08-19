World Photography Day 2023: History, theme, significance, and more

From digital selfies to photo albums, photos are a big part of our lives that capture all our memories. Commemorated on August 19 every year, World Photography Day has gained new meaning as the world digitises and invents new ways to capture photographs.

The day celebrates how art meets science in photography, a journey that began in 1839. Let's look at the history and theme of this year's World Photography Day!

History

The science of photography dates back to 1839 when two Frenchmen, Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce, came up with the daguerreotype camera—the first-ever photography process that captured images of real objects and persons.

Later on, the French government acquired the patent of this invention to give it to the world "as a gift". The announcement was made on August 19, and since then it came to be known as World Photography Day.

The theme of World Photography Day 2023

This year, the theme for World Photography Day is "landscapes".

In fact, the worldphotographyday.com has stated "On World Photography Day this year, feel free to share the best photos you've taken of landscapes and don't forget to tag #WorldPhotographyDay and #WorldPhotographyDay2023 on the social media platform of your choice. Spread the word."

Significance

The significance of World Photography Day is to celebrate photographers all around the world, allowing them to connect, share their art, and learn about photography. It is celebrated to remind us of the importance of photography in our lives apart from art.

How to celebrate World Photography Day 2023?

To enjoy this day, photographers can share their art through social media platforms and enhance their skills by getting inspired by other artists. It is also a wonderful opportunity for everyone to showcase their talent at online or offline events.

So, if you have a knack for clicking aesthetic or visually pleasing photographs, you can get a chance to proudly share your skills with the world and even get recognition.