Engagement, empathy, education–how Museum of Art and Photography brings history and culture to life

Creative works of one of India’s photojournalism pioneers are on display from August to December at the Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) in Bengaluru. Titled With great ease: The photography of TS Satyan, it showcases how photojournalism can stretch beyond traditional confines into the world of art.

Dancer and Teacher Reflected in Mirror

In this photo essay, we also share glimpses of other exhibitions at MAP, such as VISIBLE/INVISIBLE: Representation of Women in Art; Jyoti Bhatt: Time & Time Again, and the sculptures of Stephen Cox (Dialogues in Stone). See our earlier article on the opening of MAP in February 2023 here.

Born in Mysuru in 1923, Satyan passed away in 2009 at the age of 86. His scribbled notes at the back of his photographs reveal clues into how he described his works and reactions. The wide range of his works capture crucial historical moments while also uncovering human and emotional aspects of his subjects.

Tenderness, joy, respect, and curiosity are reflected in the works showcased in this photo essay. From politicians and soldiers to women and children, his lens has captured a wide spectrum of themes and moods.

Untitled (Mumbai)

“As a museum, we have foregrounded different aspects of his work–his special eye, his empathy and engagement, and the keenness with which he devoted himself to his work,” Kamini Sawhney, Director, MAP, tells YourStory.

Satyan’s works have appeared in Indian newspapers as well as international magazines like LIFE and TIME, and have been displayed at the UN General Assembly in New York City. His family trust has gifted MAP his collection of over 21,000 prints, negatives, and newspaper clippings.

New Hope for the Disabled

Tubectomy Camp

Flash Floods

AIIMS

Gomateswara

Iron and Steel Works

(L to R): Arnika Ahldag, Head of Exhibitions; Kamini Sawhney, Director, MAP; Prachi Gupta, Senior Archivist

Children from the Banni Grasslands

A Face, 1979

VISIBLE/INVISIBLE: Representation of Women in Art (1)

VISIBLE/INVISIBLE: Representation of Women in Art (2)

VISIBLE/INVISIBLE: Representation of Women in Art (3)

Interactive digital exhibition

Dialogues in Stone - Stephen Cox

(All photographs taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at MAP.)

