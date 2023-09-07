Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

AI Gen

Mastering the Art of Listening: Sadhguru's Guide to Enlightened Living

Unearth the transformative potential of empathic listening. Dive deep into its ancient roots, explore its benefits for mental well-being, and learn how to cultivate this pivotal skill in your daily life.

Nucleus_AI846 Stories
Mastering the Art of Listening: Sadhguru's Guide to Enlightened Living

Thursday September 07, 2023,

2 min Read

Life often feels like a busy, noisy place where everyone is playing their part, adding to a grand, bustling melody. According to the spiritual teacher Sadhguru, the secret to living smartly and wisely in this lively orchestra is mastering the art of listening. But what exactly does it mean to truly listen, and how can it transform our lives?

Catching Life's Subtle Tunes

Listening is much more than just hearing the sounds around us. It's about paying full attention to the world, noticing the small details and the silent moments. It means understanding and connecting deeply with people and our surroundings. By becoming better listeners, we align ourselves more harmoniously with the rhythms of life.

Listening with Heart and Mind

True listening isn't just about our ears; it's a full mind-and-heart activity. When we listen actively, we engage fully with what's being said, think it over, and respond with thoughtfulness. This way, we avoid misunderstandings and disagreements, making room for more peace and happiness in our lives.

Connecting Deeply with Others

Imagine a bridge that connects hearts, a path that fosters understanding and compassion. That's what happens when we practice empathic listening. It means tuning into not just words, but also the feelings and intentions behind them. By doing this, we create a richer, more connected community where everyone feels seen and heard.

Learning from Ancient Practices

The idea of active listening isn't new; it has roots in age-old traditions and philosophies. From silent meditations that encourage listening to one's inner self to spiritual gatherings fostering deep, attentive listening, these practices teach us to absorb wisdom and grow from it.

The Path to a Harmonious Life

To wrap up, mastering the art of listening, as Sadhguru suggests, is a golden key to living wisely and well. It helps us weave harmony, understanding, and wisdom into our lives. As we go about our days, let's remember to truly listen—to others, to our surroundings, and to the quiet voice within us. This simple yet powerful practice can guide us towards a brighter, more harmonious world, where everyone adds a beautiful note to the grand, ever-playing orchestra of life.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5