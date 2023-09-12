Apple 2023 Reveals: iPhone 15, Watch Series and Exclusive Updates

As the world eagerly anticipates 10:30 pm IST, global tech aficionados find themselves on the brink of yet another revolutionary stride spearheaded by tech behemoth, Apple. The annual rendezvous, baptised as the 'Wonderlust' event, beckons tech enthusiasts this Tuesday, September 12, promising a carnival of innovation and technology that showcases the giant's achievements over the past year, as well as the marvels that await in the coming months. Here's a sneak peek into what you can expect from this epoch-making event, which will be live-streamed on Apple's official YouTube channel.

Unveiling the iPhone 15: A New Era of Connectivity

The spotlight undeniably falls on the eagerly anticipated iPhone 15 series, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of smartphones. In sync with the legacy of its predecessor, iPhone 14, the new lineup, consisting of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, promises to offer a seamless blend of sophistication and state-of-the-art technology.

In terms of visuals, Apple is likely to adhere to the precedent set by the iPhone 14. Thus, the iPhone 15 and its Pro counterpart are expected to sport a 6.1-inch display, while the Plus and Pro Max editions might dazzle with a larger 6.7-inch screen. A notable shift this year might be in the charging department, with a potential switch to USB Type-C connectors, offering a nod to recent European Union stipulations. This could also signify a divergence in charging speeds between models, necessitating Apple-certified cables for optimal charging performance in standard iPhone 15 units.

Next-Gen Wearables: Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra

Apple is also poised to raise the bar in the wearable technology sector with the unveiling of the Apple Watch Series 9 and the groundbreaking Ultra. These new entrants are expected to offer enhanced hardware capabilities coupled with improved screen refresh rates, encapsulating innovation in 41, 45, and 49-millimetre size variants, adding a fresh dimension to tech wearables.

A Leap in Audio Experience: Redefined AirPods

In the auditory segment, the next iteration of AirPods is set to take center stage. These revamped gadgets are touted to bring features such as conversational awareness to the table, facilitating effortless muting and unmuting functionalities. Moreover, aligning with the shifts observed in the iPhone series, these devices are likely to adopt USB Type-C charging ports, replacing the existing Lightning ports.

The Dawn of iOS 17: A Glimpse of the Future

The 'Wonderlust' event will also be a platform where Apple unveils the latest enhancements in its operating ecosystem, iOS 17. Attendees and viewers alike can anticipate a preview of significant hardware updates and the official release dates for the software across different Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, Watches, and Televisions.

In the midst of this technological euphoria, be sure to tune in to the live updates and witness a new chapter in the Apple legacy, unfolding from 10:30 pm IST, a journey brilliantly narrated by CEO Tim Cook.