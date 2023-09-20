Asia Healthcare Holdings acquires controlling stake in Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology for Rs 600 Cr

Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH), a specialised healthcare delivery platform, has taken a controlling interest in the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU).

AHH will invest 600 crore rupees in AINU through a combination of primary and secondary funding.

This strategic acquisition marks AHH's expansion into its fourth specialty area, since its launch in 2017. The platform already manages enterprises in oncology (CTSI), women's and children's healthcare (Motherhood Hospitals), and IVF and fertility services (Nova IVF).

"India is amongst the top three nations globally that has the highest incidence of urological disorders, the high incidence of diabetes and hypertension is also accelerating the prevalence of chronic kidney disease. We are delighted to partner with AINU and bridge the demand-supply gap in the urology and nephrology speciality healthcare delivery in the country,” said Vishal Bali, Executive Chairman, Asia Healthcare Holdings.

AINU delivers diagnostics and treatment for various urology conditions. These include stone disease management, urology cancer treatments, prostate disease interventions, reconstructive urology surgery, laparoscopic urology procedures, and andrology services. The Nephrology Department at AINU provides advanced care for patients with acute, chronic, and end-stage renal diseases (ESRD).

"Our team has performed over 1,000 robotic surgeries for urological cancers. We are making Robotic Urology surgery accessible to patients not just in urban India but also in Tier II." said Dr C Mallikarjun, Chief Consultant Urologist & Managing Director, AINU.





"Broadly we see a higher incidence of Uro-Oncology, Uro-Gynaecology and Paediatric Urology in the years ahead. We believe AHH has the legacy and is the right partner for the next phase of growth of our enterprise," he said.

Earlier AHH scaled Cancer Treatment Services International, a chain of oncology hospitals, before exiting the company in 2019. Varian Medical Systems, a Siemens Healthineers health tech, bought the chain for $283 million.

Established in 2017, Asia Healthcare Holdings is a healthcare platform focused on single specialties, supported by investment from TPG Growth and GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund. AHH is the owner and operator of Motherhood Hospitals, an extensive network comprising 23 women and children's hospitals across 11 cities in India, and Nova IVF Fertility, a chain of 68 IVF centers in 44 cities across India and South Asia.