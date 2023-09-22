Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

TechSparks

AI-fying finance can make it more accessible: Vinayak Naik, SVP of ﻿Broadridge﻿ India

Broadridge is a fintech firm that provides infrastructure to companies involved in capital markets, wealth and investment management.

Aparajita Saxena780 Stories
AI-fying finance can make it more accessible: Vinayak Naik, SVP of ﻿Broadridge﻿ India

Friday September 22, 2023,

2 min Read

Infusing finance with conversational artificial intelligence (AI) can work wonders in opening up the complex world of bonds and markets, according to Vinayak Naik, Senior Vice-President of ﻿Broadridge﻿ India.

Speaking at the 14th edition of YourStory's flagship startup-tech event, TechSparks 2023, Naik said the company has launched several products intersecting generative AI and finance, such as Bond GPT and Trade GPT—chatbots that help investors find bonds or equities to invest in via dialogue.

The fintech firm provides the infrastructure to companies involved in capital markets, wealth and investment management. It is also employing AI to develop products, right from the requirement stage and analysing the requirement to coding and testing.

"Web3 and AI are big areas for us," said Naik.

Also Read
VerSe’s Umang Bedi on how a poll changed Dailyhunt’s game, content monetisation, and hiring hacks

On the Web3 front, the company said it is working on several proof of concepts and ensuring its products are Web3-ready and can handle cryptocurrency.

"We're just making sure our trade desks are able to handle trading in cryptocurrency," Naik said.

He's also positive that there will be regulations in the Web3 space soon, given the spate of "high profile failures" that have happened over the last year, globally.

"We realise there is no regulation in this space, but in critical markets such as EU and Canada, we do believe regulations will come soon."

Naik, an optimist undeterred by the turbulence in Web3, asserts that once asset and wealth managers begin embracing digital assets, governments will inevitably be compelled to formulate regulatory frameworks.

Broadridge has more than $6 billion in revenue, as per the company’s website. It has over 300 different products, including stacks that help legacy systems digitise.

Scaling philosophy

Managing a team of 3,000 people teaches you a lesson—or many. What Naik has learned from his experience is that fostering an environment of 'fail fast, fail forward' can help encourage innovation.

"I think success comes when you work very hard, and have near-death experiences," he said.

Of course, thinking about the end customer is always more important—and helpful.

"Tech is changing so rapidly all the time... you have to make sure you're working closely with the customer and bouncing product developments off the market and customers," he added.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close
techspraks2023

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter