Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (September 23, 2023)

YEA Hyderabad Unveils New Logo, Launches ₹5Cr Startup Fund

BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder and Executive Chairman of Cyient, has unveiled the new logo of the Young Entrepreneurs Association (YEA) of Hyderabad. The association also introduced a dynamic startup fund with an initial corpus of ₹5 Crore, and plans are in place to expand its scale in the future.

Furthermore, YEA has forged strategic partnerships with the likes of T-Hub and others, aimed at identifying and nurturing potential startups in the Hyderabad region.

BVR Mohan Reddy in his address, commended YEA's new logo design and called on association members to embrace the brand's mission: "meet, connect, and grow." Reddy emphasised that what truly matters is the value an association can create and its resulting brand value.

Noise signs athlete Neeraj Chopra as brand ambassador

Tech brand Noise has onboarded Neeraj Chopra, Olympic gold medalist, and javelin world champion as its brand ambassador for smartwatches. Chopra joins the cohort of cricketing legend and youth icon Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu to become the face of Noise's wearables.

“Our prominent position in the realm of smartwatches resonates with the path Neeraj has embarked upon to stand as a source of national pride. As we consistently channel our enthusiasm to attune to our inner drive, much like Neeraj, we are confident that our partnership will serve to reinforce our strong bond with the vibrant youth,” said Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise.

DLAI Signs MoU with SIDBI to boost India’s fintech sector

The Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI) and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) have announced that they have formally signed an MoU to propel the growth of the fintech sector in the country.

Sivasubramanian Ramann, CMD SIDBI, also released DLAI’s latest version of the Industry Code of Conduct (CoC) document at the UnConclave 2023 organised by DLAI in Goa on September 23. The event was attended by the top 100 executives of the Indian fintech industry.

The new version of CoC is structured around the RBI’s Digital Lending Guidelines and takes into account important aspects such as responsible lending, transparency, fair debt collection practices, data privacy and security and compliance with regulatory framework, among others.

