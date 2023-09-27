Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

Delhivery partners with Nexus Ventures, AWS for accelerator programme

The cloud services provider AWS is providing activate credits of $25,000 (around Rs 21 lakh) to selected startups for building and scaling technology infrastructure.

Press Trust of India8106 Stories
Delhivery partners with Nexus Ventures, AWS for accelerator programme

Wednesday September 27, 2023,

1 min Read

Logistics company ﻿Delhivery﻿ has partnered with private equity firm ﻿Nexus Ventures﻿ and ﻿Amazon Web Services﻿ to launch an accelerator programme for budding entrepreneurs in the logistics space, a statement said on Tuesday.

The programme, Velocity, will help build a logistic ecosystem to enable new entrepreneurs to convert their ideas into viable, functional business solutions, Delhivery Chief Technology Officer and Executive Director Kapil Bharati said.

Leading cloud services provider AWS is providing activate credits of $25,000 (around Rs 21 lakh) to selected startups for building and scaling technology infrastructure.

Also Read
Zerodha's revenue, profit shoot up; New 'angel tax' rules for valuing startups

In the first edition of the programme, 20 out of 234 applicants were picked for providing mentorship, the statement said.

Warehousing-focused ﻿ODWEN﻿, Wherehouse, and Warehousity; EV fleet providers, including ﻿EVIFY﻿ and Zyngo, agritech startups such as Upjao Agrotech and E Sandhai and aggregator platforms Paapos, Hyphen SCS, and Loadexx were among the selected startups in the first edition.

Leading financial and sectoral experts were part of the program for mentorship to the selected startups, with sessions by ONDC COO and President for Network Governance Vibhor Jain, ﻿Swiggy﻿ CEO of Food Marketplace Rohit Kapoor, and ﻿Falcon Autotech﻿ founder Naman Jain, among others.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close
techspraks2023

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5