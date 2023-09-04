Flipkart aims to create 1 lakh jobs during Big Billion Days sale

Ecommerce giant ﻿Flipkart﻿ plans to create many seasonal jobs across its pan-India supply chain for The Big Billion Days (TBBD) sale event scheduled to be held on September 23-30, 2023.

Ahead of the festive season, Flipkart aims to generate over 1,00,000 new job opportunities across its supply chain, including at fulfilment centres, sortation centres, and delivery hubs.

These seasonal jobs will employ people, including local kirana delivery partners, women, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and others.

According to Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience, and ReCommerce, Flipkart Group, the complexity and scale during TBBD require unprecedented scaling up for capacity, storage, placement, sorting, packaging, human resources, training, delivery, and the entire supply chain.

"This year, we plan to deliver more than 40% of shipments through our kirana delivery programme. We aim to not only enhance the prosperity of our partners but also to amplify their contributions in expanding our delivery spectrum of diverse products across remote corners of India,” he added.

It expanded its supply chain with last-mile distribution hubs and fulfilment centres, expanding its reach in Tier III cities and beyond. With more than 19 lakh square feet of space, the company expanded across Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

Flipkart offers curated skilling initiatives for its workforce in the supply chain to handle various tools and technologies. Recruits receive training in supply chain processes, handheld devices, PoS machines, scanners, and mobile applications in technology-driven supply chains, foodtech, and related industries.

Founded in 2007, Flipkart has a registered customer base of more than 450 million and has 11 lakh sellers who offer over 150 million products across more than 80 categories.

The upcoming 'The Big Billion Days' will be Flipkart's tenth edition since 2014.