Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Ecommerce

Flipkart aims to create 1 lakh jobs during Big Billion Days sale

These seasonal jobs will employ people, including local kirana delivery partners, women, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and others, Flipkart said.

Pooja Malik479 Stories
Flipkart aims to create 1 lakh jobs during Big Billion Days sale

Monday September 04, 2023,

2 min Read

Ecommerce giant ﻿Flipkart﻿ plans to create many seasonal jobs across its pan-India supply chain for The Big Billion Days (TBBD) sale event scheduled to be held on September 23-30, 2023.

Ahead of the festive season, Flipkart aims to generate over 1,00,000 new job opportunities across its supply chain, including at fulfilment centres, sortation centres, and delivery hubs.

These seasonal jobs will employ people, including local kirana delivery partners, women, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and others.

According to Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience, and ReCommerce, Flipkart Group, the complexity and scale during TBBD require unprecedented scaling up for capacity, storage, placement, sorting, packaging, human resources, training, delivery, and the entire supply chain.

Also Read
Startup News and Updates: Daily Roundup (September 4, 2023)

"This year, we plan to deliver more than 40% of shipments through our kirana delivery programme. We aim to not only enhance the prosperity of our partners but also to amplify their contributions in expanding our delivery spectrum of diverse products across remote corners of India,” he added.

It expanded its supply chain with last-mile distribution hubs and fulfilment centres, expanding its reach in Tier III cities and beyond. With more than 19 lakh square feet of space, the company expanded across Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

Flipkart offers curated skilling initiatives for its workforce in the supply chain to handle various tools and technologies. Recruits receive training in supply chain processes, handheld devices, PoS machines, scanners, and mobile applications in technology-driven supply chains, foodtech, and related industries.

Founded in 2007, Flipkart has a registered customer base of more than 450 million and has 11 lakh sellers who offer over 150 million products across more than 80 categories.

The upcoming 'The Big Billion Days' will be Flipkart's tenth edition since 2014.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5