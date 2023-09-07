Swiggy's top executive Anuj Rathi exits after 7-year stint

Anuj Rathi, Senior Vice President of Revenue and Growth at Swiggy, has exited the food delivery company after seven years, the executive announced on Thursday.

Rathi played multiple roles in Swiggy, including the head of revenue and growth for its food marketplace and the product management head for revenue, user growth, restaurant growth, and new initiatives.

He was in charge of Swiggy One, Swiggy Labs, growth marketing, customer lifecycle management, and merchandising, among other verticals.

During his seven-year stint, Rathi has played a key role in developing Swiggy One (earlier Swiggy SUPER) and other verticals such as alcohol delivery, HealthHub, meat, Gourmet, Swiggy Moments, Instamart, and courier service, Swiggy Genie.

"After a career-defining journey of 7 years with @Swiggy, I've decided to hang up my boots here. It’s been an amazing ride and I couldn't be luckier to work with some of the best individuals to deliver convenience to Indians," Rathi said in a tweet.

Rathi added that he joined the Prosus-backed firm when it was two years old, and "operating in a few cities and learning to deliver in a hockey-stick growth environment."

"Every month and every year has been a new challenge and a new learning opportunity for me professionally and personally," Rathi said.

Before joining Swiggy, Rathi was the assistant vice president at ecommerce firm Snapdeal and senior product manager at Walmart Global Ecommerce. He also spent two years as a product manager at Flipkart.