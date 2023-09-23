Karnataka to come up with a system for startups to directly reach the government

The government of Karnataka is developing a way by which startups can reach the government directly with their queries. A channel for two-way communication is expected to be ready by middle of next month, said Priyank M Kharge Minister of Information Technology, Biotech Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Government of Karnataka.

“We are creating a robust mechanism for the ease of reaching out. This mechanism should be in place so that you don’t have to meet the minister," said Kharge, at TechSparks 2023, YourStory's flagship tech startup event.

"We are creating a system where startups will know where to participate, what kind of documents are needed to collaborate with the government, and how to collaborate with the government,” he said.

Also Read Spirit of entrepreneurship in Bengaluru has been around for centuries: Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge

The government will create a robust and agile mechanism for two-way communication, and the queries of startups will be answered in a short period of time through this channel, the minister added.

He also highlighted a number of initiatives from the Government of Karnataka to aid startups—including the Elevate Programme, which aims to identify and support the top 100 startups in the state, and special initiatives for women entrepreneurs.

The state government is also working on developing a Preferential Public Procurement Policy and creating centres of excellence in the state, which will act as incubation centres.