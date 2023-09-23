Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

TechSparks

Karnataka to come up with a system for startups to directly reach the government

The Karnataka government will soon introduce a new mechanism for startups to directly communicate with the government by mid-next month, Priyank M Kharge, Minister of Information Technology, Biotech, Rural Development, and Panchayat Raj, announced during TechSparks 2023.

Team YS14362 Stories
Karnataka to come up with a system for startups to directly reach the government

Saturday September 23, 2023,

2 min Read

The government of Karnataka is developing a way by which startups can reach the government directly with their queries. A channel for two-way communication is expected to be ready by middle of next month, said Priyank M Kharge Minister of Information Technology, Biotech Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Government of Karnataka.

“We are creating a robust mechanism for the ease of reaching out. This mechanism should be in place so that you don’t have to meet the minister," said Kharge, at TechSparks 2023, YourStory's flagship tech startup event.

"We are creating a system where startups will know where to participate, what kind of documents are needed to collaborate with the government, and how to collaborate with the government,” he said.

Also Read
Spirit of entrepreneurship in Bengaluru has been around for centuries: Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge

The government will create a robust and agile mechanism for two-way communication, and the queries of startups will be answered in a short period of time through this channel, the minister added.

He also highlighted a number of initiatives from the Government of Karnataka to aid startups—including the Elevate Programme, which aims to identify and support the top 100 startups in the state, and special initiatives for women entrepreneurs.

The state government is also working on developing a Preferential Public Procurement Policy and creating centres of excellence in the state, which will act as incubation centres.

Share on
close
techspraks2023

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter