How to explore Jaipur, the Pink City of India

Jaipur, which is often called the Pink City due to the dominant presence of the hue in its buildings, is a captivating blend of history, culture and modernity. Nestled in the heart of Rajasthan, this city is a treasure trove of amazing architecture, bustling markets, and delicious food.

If you’re planning to explore Jaipur, here’s a guide to help you make the most of your visit.

Amer Fort

Start your trip with a visit to the majestic Amer Fort, an architectural masterpiece perched on a hill. Admire the intricate designs of the Sheesh Mahal (Palace of Mirrors) and the Grand Court. Don’t miss the mesmerising sound-and-light show in the evening.

City Palace

The City Palace is the royal residence showcasing Rajasthani and Mughal architecture. While here, explore the museum, which displays artefacts, costumes, and artwork from Jaipur’s royal history.

Hawa Mahal

Admire the unique facade of the Hawa Mahal, or the Palace of the Winds, with its 953 small jharokhas (windows). Learn about the historical significance of this place from where royal women could watch street festivals.

Jantar Mantar observatory

Marvel at the world’s largest stone sundial and other astronomical instruments and gain insight into ancient Indian astronomy.

Jal Mahal

Enjoy panoramic views of the Jal Mahal (Water Palace), a partially submerged palace in Man Sagar Lake. Take a boat ride to get up close to this architectural marvel.

Local markets and shopping

Stroll through Jaipur's bustling markets such as Johari Bazaar and Bapu Bazaar. Shop for colourful textiles, traditional jewellery, crafts and spices.

Rajasthani cuisine

Savour authentic Rajasthani dishes such as Dal Baati Churma, Gatte ki Sabzi, and Laal Maas and dig into a traditional Rajasthani thali at local restaurants.

Cultural experience

Witness the vibrant culture of Rajasthan through folk dances, musical performances and jewellery. Attend the famous Jaipur Literature Festival if your visit coincides with the event.

Nearby places

Consider day trips to nearby places such as the royal town of Pushkar and the historic city of Ajmer. Pushkar is about 135 kilometres from Jaipur, and Ajmer is around 130 kilometres from the Pink City. Both cities provide a fascinating cultural experience via historical palaces, colourful temples, and a fusion of traditional and modern life.

With its rich heritage, architectural marvels, and warm hospitality, the Pink City promises an unforgettable journey through Indian history and culture. Whether you are a history buff, a foodie, or just a wanderer looking to soak up the vibrant atmosphere of the city, Jaipur has something to offer every visitor.

So, pack your bags and get ready to explore the magic of Jaipur!