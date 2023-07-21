The ultimate travel guide to spending 48 hours in Jaipur

Jaipur is nothing short of a picture postcard. Painted in salmon-tinged hues—giving it the moniker 'Pink City'—Rajasthan’s capital city was once the bastion of the Rajas and Maharajas, continuing to retain its opulence with its imposing forts and palaces whispering tales of the antiquity past.

Besides these historic citadels, Jaipur is home to some of the most well-known museums that offer a treasure trove of history and culture.

Oh, and you possibly can't leave the city without making a stop at some of the most charming and luxurious properties. Plus, Jaipur has unending options when it comes to food and shopping.

But what if you have only 48 hours to spare?

Fret not! YS Life has put together some not-to-be-missed recommendations if you are in the Pink City for a short trip.

Go back in time

While Jaipur has a myriad of historical sights to visit, you must not miss out on these few places!

Head to Amber Fort, built from pale yellow and pink sandstone and white marble. The fortress—fashioned more like a palace—is an architectural marvel.

The Amber Fort is an architectural marvel | Image source: Shutterstock

Don’t forget to climb uphill to its central courtyard, Jaleb Chowk, to be swept away by the splendour of several courtyards that open up to more well-designed chambers, temples, and gardens.

While several structures within the complex make a lasting impression, the Sheesh Mahal (translated: Hall of Mirrors) will leave you spellbound with its intricate glasswork. The legend goes that this room was built by the Maharaja so his queen could watch the stars at night!

Also, do not miss the sound and light show at Amber Fort that happens late evening. It's a sight to behold when the ramparts are painted in a myriad of colours!

Another attraction is Nahargarh Fort on the outskirts of Jaipur, but worth the long drive. The fortress has ramparts that extend all the way to Jaigarh Fort, which is above the Amber Fort. Once again, you need to hike for about 30 minutes your way up to the fort. You can also take your vehicle to a point, but the curvy roads make it nothing short of a rollercoaster ride.

Plan your trip to the fort before the sun sets to enjoy a golden-tinged bird's eye view of Jaipur.

A bird's eye view of Jaipur from Nahargarh Fort | Image source: Unsplash

The last stop on your itinerary of historic sights should be Hawa Mahal (translated: Palace of Winds). The imposing structure with a pink facade is adorned with lattice and glass inlay work, making it an amalgamation of Rajput and Mughal architectural styles.

Pro tip: A few minutes walk from Hawa Mahal, on the same side of the street, will lead to Tikam Chand Pahari's makeshift photography shop. This street photographer owns a prized 150-year-old box camera—a proud possession of their family for over three generations! Wait for a few minutes, let him take a professional shot and take back a black-and-white photograph!

A taste of history

While Jaipur has several museums to see, we recommend starting with the Albert Hall Museum—Jaipur’s oldest museum. The 135-year-old museum—set within the sprawling Ram Niwas Garden—is a stunning example of Indo-Saracenic architecture. Spend a few hours here to discover a treasure trove of artefacts, paintings, jewellery, metal sculptures, and more.

The Albert Hall Museum is a stunning example of Indo-Saracenic architecture | Image source: Shutterstock

Another gem is the Amrapali Museum, established by the founders of the jewellery brand, Amrapali—Rajiv Arora and Rajesh Ajmera. The museum has an extensive collection of jewellery pieces, artefacts, Kalamkari door panels, and more.

Remember you can't click any photographs inside the space. Get yourself an audio guide and immerse yourself in the beauty and history of the collection.

Experience luxury

When you visit Pink City, you can't miss out on being enthralled by its luxurious hotels and restaurants. Interestingly, the local cuisine is akin to opening up Pandora's Box—the deeper you dig in, the more you find!

If you can manage a few hours, make your way to the Taj Rambagh Palace. Originally built in 1835, this structure was once the residence of Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II and his wife, Maharani Gayatri Devi.

The Taj Rambagh Palace in Jaipur

While you are here, walk through the complex (there are several photo ops) as dainty peacocks greet you from a distance. Sit back and enjoy a cuppa or a drink at Polo Bar, which is adorned with trophies and memorabilia of yore.

You could also have a cocktail (or two) and some nibbles at Steam, a lounge bar that features a restored steam engine and a recreated Victorian station.

Spice Court is another restaurant where you can dig into flavourful local cuisine. Relish the gatta curry, laal maas, ker sangria, and keema bati. You can thank us later!

There's also Peshawri—a popular restaurant at ITC Rajputana—which serves rustic cuisine of the North West Frontier. Enjoy a hearty meal filled with kebabs, dal, and other non-vegetarian delicacies paired with their selection of tipples.

Bar Palladio is one of Jaipur's most Instagrammable restaurants

Also, we suggest spending a few hours at Bar Palladio—one of Jaipur's most Instagrammable restaurants. Painted in eclectic blue, this contemporary restaurant is inspired by the iconic Caffé Florian and Harry's Bar in Venice, which whips up some of the best European fares.

While soaking yourself in luxury is an unparalleled feeling, get a taste of street food too! Gorge on Rawat Mishthan Bhandar's crispy pyaaz ki kachoris and ghewar from Laxmi Mishthan Bhandar.

Indulge in retail therapy

Shopping in Jaipur will spring up a myriad of options. A flourishing art and craft centre, it offers everything from artefacts to apparel, jewellery to juttis. So, take your pick and spoil yourself silly!

A stop at Johri Bazaar in the old city is a must if you want to shop to your heart's content. You will find everything under the sun—from meenakari jewellery, suits, bandhani sarees, home furnishings, bags, and more.

Jaipur's bazaars offer everything from apparel to juttis, and jewellery

For those who love some designer wear, head to Anokhi for block prints and textiles, Teatro Dhora for their selection of accessories and home décor, and Brigitte Singh for western dresses infused with heritage prints.

What are you waiting for?

Pack your bags and head to Jaipur—there's so much to do even in 48 hours!