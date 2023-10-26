9 proven productivity hacks to supercharge your performance

Productivity is the ability of an individual or a team to work efficiently with maximum output in a given time frame. There are multiple factors that determine your productivity such as motivation, training, time management, stress levels, and physical and mental health. Especially, if you work at or run a startup, it's not just about working harder but smarter, ensuring each stride is purposeful, each effort, monumental.





This article is your compass to navigating this terrain, offering you tried-and-tested strategies to not just survive but thrive, transforming obstacles into milestones, and visions into legacies.

Tips to improve your productivity

As you delve into these tips, remember that there's no one-size-fits-all solution. The key lies in discovering the unique blend of strategies that resonate with your individual rhythm, driving you to achieve more in your distinctive entrepreneurial dance.

1. Set your goals

Your goals give you a sense of purpose and motivation and it boosts your morale when you achieve them. Setting clear and realistic goals is a must. If you begin by setting goals that you might not be able to achieve right away, it generally tends to discourage you and you begin to question your own ability.





Thus, it becomes crucial to know your abilities and set your goals in a way that will help you grow. Having said that, keeping your goals dynamic and constantly evolving and gradually increasing the difficulty level is beneficial. One technique to use is SMART goals (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Reliant, and Time-bound)





2. Perform tasks in order of priority

Make a list of the tasks you need to accomplish in a day (or any different duration) and list them based on the order of importance. This will help you get an overview of your tasks and manage them based on the time you have.





Chunking is dividing your tasks into smaller groups. Distributing your tasks based on similarity, categories, time sensitivity etc. helps you finish them and also gives you a sense of accomplishment that will boost your confidence levels.

3. Improve time management

Being one of the most crucial steps, it allows you to manage your tasks based on how much time you have. If you have a minor task that can be completed immediately, don’t procrastinate. Finish it right away, or else multiple such tasks can pile up and make you feel overwhelmed.





Dr J. Roscoe Miller, president of Northwestern University, former US President Eisenhower said, “I have two kinds of problems: the urgent and the important. The urgent are not important, and the important are never urgent.” One of the methods you can follow is the Eisenhower Matrix. It is a productivity, prioritisation and time-management framework that you can utilise to divide your tasks into four categories:





The tasks you’ll do first The tasks you’ll schedule for later The tasks you’ll delegate The tasks you’ll delete





4. Avoid distractions

If possible, put your phone away. Ringtones, notifications and even a simple buzz from a device are enough to distract you. With constant notifications from the various social media platforms, it is easy to get carried away and before you realise it, you have spent more time on it than you intended to. Instead, you can schedule breaks for yourself where you can indulge in these activities.





Declutter your workspace as it will help you get organised and keep track of your work. Additionally, avoid multitasking as it will divide your attention and prevent you from giving your 100% to the task at hand and can also contribute to errors.

5. Visualisation

Visualise your goals and the steps you need to take to achieve them and then picture yourself achieving them. Having a clear mental picture makes it easier for you to navigate. It boosts your confidence and motivates and encourages you to pursue your goals.

6. Collaborate and network

Forming connections is vital in any organisation. There are multiple occasions when you would be assigned team tasks and collaborative work. In such cases having good connections with people will definitely come in handy.





Being social animals, people also have a tendency to work well while having a supportive team. By forging personal and professional bonds, you see an increase in your self-development.





7. Maintain a healthy lifestyle

Health is of utmost importance as without good health, you will not be able to concentrate or work efficiently. Having good health also reduces absenteeism and can contribute to improving your performance. Following a healthy lifestyle which includes a healthy diet and regular exercise can help you improve both your physical and mental health.

8. Stay flexible

In the startup ecosystem, there can be uncertainties from time to time. People with the ability to adapt to these circumstances, learn from them and mould themselves will be able to enhance their future performance.





Even when you commit a mistake, always be open to learning and improving yourself. Failure isn’t an indication of weakness, learning from it and improving yourself is a sign of strength and growth.

9. Use rewards and positive reinforcement

Who doesn’t like a reward when they accomplish tasks?





Rewards or positive reinforcements can come in the form of congratulations from your boss or your teammates and they boost your confidence and give you a sense of accomplishment. However, rewards need not always be expected from someone else. You can treat yourself to small rewards for achieving your goals and milestones that you set, no matter how small they are and it will boost your morale and your confidence. It will increase your will to work harder and faster next time as well.





As an entrepreneur or an employee in the startup ecosystem, you might be constantly on the lookout for new and innovative ideas to promote and take your company to the next level. However, do not forget to unwind and relax at the end of the day because you need the rest in order to give your best the next day too. And trust your team; you do not have to overwork and take up all the major tasks yourself. Team members must be equipped to deal with matters in their areas of specialisation.