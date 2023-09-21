Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Funding

Incubate Fund Asia announces first close of third fund with target corpus of $50M

The third fund aims to build a portfolio of around 20 startups. It will invest only 40% of its total investible corpus to create the portfolio and then use the balance to back the 'winners' in its portfolio.

Trisha Medhi1319 Stories
Incubate Fund Asia announces first close of third fund with target corpus of $50M

Thursday September 21, 2023,

2 min Read

Incubate Fund Asia, a sector-agnostic Japanese venture capital fund, has announced the first close of its third fund, which has a target corpus of $50 million (around Rs 416 crore).

This is the third fund from the Japanese VC in India, which specialises in seed-stage investment. The proceeds of the fund will be used to make early-stage investments and also for follow-on investments in startups that have shown strong fundamental growth.

The third fund aims to build a portfolio of around 20 startups. It will invest only 40% of its total investible corpus to create the portfolio and then use the balance to back the 'winners' in its portfolio.

According to the statement by the company, Incubate Fund’s India-focused entity has now been rebranded as Incubate Fund Asia and aims to expand its focus on supporting pre-seed and seed-stage startups in India and Southeast Asia (SEA).

Incubate Fund Asia was founded and has been led by Nao Murakami, Founder and General Partner of the fund, with support from Incubate Fund’s Japan team. 

Also Read
Eloelo raises $22M in Pre-Series B round co-led by Courtside Ventures, Griffin Gaming Partners

"With the target fund closure of $50 million, we will be ready to significantly enhance our support to emerging ventures, driving sustainable growth and innovation. Incubate Fund Asia remains deeply committed to its vision of nurturing innovation and catalysing the growth of startups, ultimately contributing to the development of a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem across Asia,” added Murakami.


With a history of nurturing over 200 startups in Japan and Asian regions, it expanded to India in 2016 and started Incubate Fund India, which was rebranded recently as Incubate Fund Asia. It actively engages with startups, offering hands-on support and mentorship, making them a vital partner for entrepreneurs. Incubate Fund Asia takes on a prominent role as a lead investor by committing a substantial 80% of its funds to Indian startups. 

The fund has supported 27 Indian companies, including notable ventures like ShopKirana and Captain Fresh. The contributions made by Incubate Fund Asia are pivotal in advancing business digitisation and innovation, consistently investing in the $500K to $1.5 million range. In the year 2019, Incubate Fund launched a $18 million Fund II.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close
techspraks2023

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter