India has made history by passing the Women’s Reservation Bill, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology of India.

"The last few days have been so surreal. It’s been almost like we are witnessing history. It started with the new parliament building, followed by the historic Women's Reservation Bill.

"Then, the first made-in-India iPhone went out yesterday—at the same time as other countries. And we also set up India’s first big semiconductor plant worth ~$3 billion,” said Chandrasekhar, during a fireside chat with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory, at TechSparks 2023.

On September 20, the Lok Sabha passed the Women’s Reservation Bill with near unanimity to amend the Constitution and provide one-third reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Around 454 members of the Lok Sabha supported the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Eighth) Bill 2023, and the constitutional requirement of two-third majority of members present and voting was easily met.

The bill will transform the future of women, said Chandrasekhar.

The minister also referred to iPhone 15, which was launched simultaneously around the world on the same day.

“Consumers were walking into the store to buy iPhones around the world, but this time, it was made in India," he said.