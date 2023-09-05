Mobile-First Premium Credit Cards: Indian Bank Partners with OneCard

In a bid to revolutionise the credit card landscape, Indian Bank has forged a pivotal partnership with OneCard. This collaboration marks the advent of mobile-first, contactless, and metal co-branded credit cards, promising to offer the nation's tech-savvy populace an unparalleled seamless credit consumption experience, as per a recent OneCard press release.

OneCard: A Paradigm Shift in Credit & Payment Sphere

Conceptualised by FPL Technologies, a company founded by industry stalwarts Anurag Sinha, Rupesh Kumar, and Vibhav Hathi, OneCard is a metal credit card created exclusively for mobile usage. The founders, boasting extensive backgrounds in banking, credit, and digital enterprises, envision reshaping the credit and payment landscape profoundly. This futuristic card comes with an intuitive mobile app that serves as a centralised hub for managing various credit card functionalities including real-time transactions tracking, seamless in-app payments, and reward redemptions.

Pioneering Customer-Centric Features

Packed with groundbreaking technology, the card offers a plethora of specialised perks including lifetime validity without any joining or annual fees. It embodies principles of simplicity and transparency, empowering users to meticulously monitor all their credit card interactions through the feature-rich app, thereby reinstating power and control in the hands of the consumers.

Indian Bank: A Beacon of Technological Innovation

Acknowledged for its dedication to technological advancements, Indian Bank continues its trajectory of offering digitally centered experiences to its customers. Vikas Kumar, the Chief General Manager (Retail & MSME) of Indian Bank, emphasised the bank's ongoing commitment to fostering innovation and partnering with fintech companies to deliver cutting-edge technology to its customers. Reflecting the bank's proactive approach, Kumar remarked, "Our motto is to bring the best innovation and technology in our offerings, respond to the unique needs of each customer through all preferred channels, and to provide value to stakeholders while empowering our employees."

This partnership has already begun to make waves in the financial sector, positively influencing the market sentiment with the Indian Bank's share price seeing a 1.59% increase, closing at ₹383.15 on the BSE this Monday.





As the collaboration between Indian Bank and OneCard takes off, it heralds a new chapter in the credit and payment sector in India, characterised by innovation, user autonomy, and technological brilliance. It lays a solid foundation for future partnerships aiming to expand the horizons of credit and payment solutions in the nation.