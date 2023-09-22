Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

TechSparks

Beginning a Maharashtra startup story: Kaustubh Dhavse at TechSparks

Maharashtra, though slightly delayed, has now successfully understood the impact of not executing infrastructure projects on time, said Kaustubh Dhavse, Officer on Special Duty to the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

Raghav Mahobe9 Stories
Beginning a Maharashtra startup story: Kaustubh Dhavse at TechSparks

Saturday September 23, 2023,

2 min Read

Maharashtra’s transformation of its infrastructure over the past 8-10 years can act as a catalyst for entrepreneurs to set up businesses in the state, said Kaustubh Dhavse, Officer on Special Duty to the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. 

“I think what Maharashtra did not do from (year) 2000 till the next 10-15 years was build the necessary infrastructure and the ecosystem for startups to fly,” he said in an interaction with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma at TechSparks 2023 in Bengaluru. 

But Maharashtra, although slightly delayed, has now successfully understood the impact of not executing infrastructure projects on time, said Dhavse, who got an opportunity to be a part of the government as a lateral entry in 2014. 

“When you come to Mumbai in 2024, you [entrepreneurs] will realise that the efficiency with which you're moving across points is remarkable,” he said, giving examples of ongoing initiatives such as the Coastal Road project, India's longest sea bridge connecting Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, as well as the Navi Mumbai airport that could relieve the burden on the existing infrastructure. 

While noting that startups found a welcoming environment, and a cost-effective and vibrant ecosystem in Bengaluru, he indicated it would be hard to miss Maharashtra as it could be the gateway for India to become a $5 trillion economy. 

On the policy front, Dhavse said, Maharashtra has a very solid startup policy, but it’s not a “tick mark”. “It's a very dynamic policy...you cannot have a very specific policy associated with a particular sector and incentives that are given to a sector because of the nature of the technology”

Dhavse also said the state offered a high-quality uninterrupted power supply at a subsidy to data centre companies. “These data centre companies may not be big job centres but they are essential to our digital economy,” he said.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close
techspraks2023

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter