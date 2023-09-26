Pooja Dadlani: SRK's Manager Earning 9 Cr Annually, 50 Cr Net Worth

Have you ever wondered about the forces working diligently behind the limelight of Bollywood's biggest superstars? Meet Pooja Dadlani, the managerial mastermind and steadfast anchor for none other than the 'Badshah of Bollywood', Shah Rukh Khan (SRK). Her 11-year association with the superstar is a blend of professional finesse, personal warmth, and a testament to unwavering dedication.

From Mumbai to Stardom

Rooted deeply in Mumbai's vibrant culture, Pooja's journey with SRK began in 2012. But her role wasn't just confined to managing SRK. She extended her expertise to his myriad business ventures, notably Red Chillies Entertainment and the IPL's Kolkata Knight Riders. Yet, it's her personal camaraderie with the Khan family that often captures the media's attention.

Beyond Contracts and Schedules

Her title as 'manager' barely scratches the surface of her multifaceted role. During the 2021 tumult surrounding Aryan Khan's legal entanglement, Pooja emerged not just as a manager, but as a trusted family ally. Her relentless support, seen in courtrooms and beyond, showcased the depths of her bond with the Khan clan.

The Luxurious Life of Dadlani

While her professional accolades have garnered her significant success (with a whopping annual salary between Rs 7-9 crore and an estimated net worth of Rs 45-50 crore in 2021), it's her personal tastes that often make headlines. Owning a palatial Bandra house with interiors curated by Gauri Khan and driving around Mumbai in a plush blue Mercedes, Pooja's life is nothing short of glamorous.

A Personal Touch in a Professional World

Despite the glitz and glamour, Pooja remains grounded. A scroll through her social media is a warm reminder of her close-knit family ties. A mass media graduate, she exemplifies how dedication from a young age can manifest into unparalleled success. Her bond isn't limited to SRK alone; Gauri and Suhana Khan count her as part of their inner circle, from attending intimate parties to sharing secrets.

Pooja Dadlani: A Legacy in the Making

In the vast realm of Bollywood, where stars often overshadow their support systems, Pooja Dadlani shines bright. More than just SRK's manager, she stands as an emblem of loyalty, dedication, and personal connection in the often impersonal world of showbiz. As the limelight continues to grace SRK, let's not forget the powerhouse manager who works tirelessly behind the scenes.